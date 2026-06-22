Highlights:

Resource confirmation drilling returns consistent copper mineralization in first significant drill program since 1997

Expansion drilling expands Getty North by 65m beyond historical drill holes

Drilling ongoing in the Highland Valley district in central British Columbia

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2026) - Getty Copper Inc. (TSXV: GTC) ("Getty" or the "Company") is pleased to provide first assay results from its 2026 exploration program at the Company's Getty Project (the "Getty Project") in the Highland Valley District.

The results from the three drill holes reported here are the first from the current program, which is designed to support a future resource estimate and potentially expand the Getty North porphyry copper deposit. Getty plans to complete up to 16,000 metres of drilling on resource and exploration targets in its 2026 program. A total of 14 holes have been completed at Getty North to date and results from the first three holes are reported here:

GN26-01 (Resource confirmation):

342m of 0.50% Cu , 87 ppm Mo and 0.8 g/t Ag from 9m depth (oxide to 39m)

, 87 ppm Mo and 0.8 g/t Ag from 9m depth (oxide to 39m) Including 108m of 0.70% Cu , 90 ppm Mo and 1.0 g/t Ag from 12m

, 90 ppm Mo and 1.0 g/t Ag from 12m And including 135m of 0.55% Cu, 132 ppm Mo and 1.0 g/t Ag from 186m

GN26-03 (Expansion):

170.8m of 0.24% Cu , 50 ppm Mo and 0.3 g/t Ag from 408.2m downhole (~300m below surface)

, 50 ppm Mo and 0.3 g/t Ag from 408.2m downhole (~300m below surface) Including 45.9m of 0.40% Cu, 133 ppm Mo and 0.4 g/t Ag from 408.2m

GN26-04 (Resource confirmation):

278m of 0.38% Cu , 46 ppm Mo and 0.4 g/t Ag from 22m depth

, 46 ppm Mo and 0.4 g/t Ag from 22m depth Including 150m of 0.51% Cu, 58 ppm Mo and 0.5 g/t Ag from 66m

"These initial results from Getty North highlight the potential of our Highland Valley district claim package. Our near-term focus is improving the data quality for Getty North for a future resource and seeking to expand the size of the deposit. The drill results demonstrate mineralization that is notably higher grade than surrounding mining operations, and hole GN26-03 is a 65m step out beyond previous drilling suggesting the potential to add tonnes at Getty North. Drilling is ongoing at Getty South and we are advancing a portfolio of exploration targets across the district to be ready for drilling in the fall. Assays from this program are expected to be received throughout the summer." - CEO, Ryan O'Regan

Figure 1: Cross Section through Getty North showing 2026 drill holes projected on historical drilling and a grade model (50m slice).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12291/302317_getty06222026.jpg

Geological Background:

The drill holes encountered copper mineralization occurring predominantly as sulfides, mainly chalcopyrite with local bornite, in vein stockworks and sheeted vein zones and disseminations associated with a multiphase porphyry intrusion, consistent with historical logs and the Company's relogging work. GN26-01 encountered a short interval of oxidized copper mineralization near surface (the boundary is indicated by the dashed line in Figure 1), to be more fully characterized by ongoing sequential leach assaying. Comparable mineralization was encountered in GN26-02; however, final QA/QC review for that hole is pending so it is not reported in this release.

Holes GN26-01 and GN26-04 are the first of a planned eight resource confirmation holes. They drill down the plunge of the deposit to collect a multi-element assay suite with a full QA/QC protocol that will be used to upgrade the historic resource estimate to a modern standard. The holes intersected grades and widths that are consistent with expectations, based on grade models generated from historical drill hole data (Figure 1). The Getty North deposit is approximately 350 metres wide east-west and 500 metres wide north-south and remains open down plunge. True width of mineralization in the drill holes will be determined once geological modelling is completed but at present is not known.

GN26-03 is an expansion hole that was drilled as a >65m down-plunge step-out beneath historical drilling and indicates the continuation of mineralization at depth which remains open. The relatively sharp increase in grade marking the start of the intercept in this hole occurs at a fault, highlighting the potential to identify fault-offset mineralization nearby. Similarly, the relatively sharp decreases in grade at depth in GN26-01 and GN26-04 are interpreted to be in part fault-related and occur southeast of the cross section line (see plan view, Figure 2). Drilling is ongoing to complete an updated geological model and fully characterize the geometry and structural controls of mineralization.

Outlook:

An additional 11 holes for a total of 7,377m have been completed at Getty North to date. Assay results and/or QA/QC review are pending for these holes, and sampling remains ongoing for some. Drilling is also ongoing at Getty South.

Figure 2: Plan Map of Getty North Drilling

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12291/302317_getty206222026.jpg

Figure 3: Location Map showing Getty North and Getty South Targets

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12291/302317_3034c5aeb43f8961_003full.jpg

Table 1: Highlight drill results

Hole Intercept From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu (%) Mo (ppm) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) GN26-01

9 351 342 0.50 87 0.8 0.007 GN26-01 Incl. 12 120 108 0.70 90 1.0 0.010 GN26-01 And Incl. 186 321 135 0.55 132 1.0 0.008 GN26-02 QAQC Pending GN26-03

408.2 579 170.8 0.24 50 0.3 0.001 GN26-03 Incl. 408.2 454.1 45.9 0.40 133 0.4 0.002 GN26-04

22 300 278 0.38 46 0.4 0.004 GN26-04 Incl. 66 216 150 0.51 58 0.5 0.006

Table 2: Drill hole details

Hole UTM E UTM N Elev Azi Dip TD (m) GN26-01 641616 5604031 1712 196 67 477 GN26-02 641616 5604031 1712 249 62 525 GN26-03 641264 5603889 1796 71 60 738 GN26-04 641705 5604113 1703 199 70 420

Sampling and Assay Protocols

Reported intervals represent drilled widths and not true widths. Drill holes were sampled at continuous 3m intervals, though samples are shorter to accommodate geological boundaries. Samples were halved by core saw on site, with one half sent to ALS Laboratories in Kamloops or North Vancouver for preparation and pulps were assayed in North Vancouver. Samples were prepared and assayed following ALS method codes: PREP-31, ME-MS61, and Au-ICP21. Selected samples were also assayed by sequential leach package Cu-PKG06LI, for which a split of the pulp was analyzed at ALS Laboratories in Lima, Peru. The Company followed a QA/QC program involving the use of blanks, standards and duplicates.

Share Consolidation

At the Company's annual general and special shareholder meeting held on June 9, 2026 (the "Meeting"), the Company voted to effect the previously announced share consolidation at a consolidation ratio of up to five (5) pre-consolidation common shares for one (1) post-consolidation common share. The Company anticipates announcing the effective date of the share consolidation shortly.

Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan

In addition, at the Meeting, the Company received shareholder approval for a new form of omnibus equity incentive plan (the "Omnibus Plan") to replace its 10% rolling stock option plan (the "Option Plan") originally adopted on May 5, 2025. Disclosure of the Omnibus Plan and the Company's former Option Plan is contained in the information circular dated May 8, 2026, sent to shareholders for the Meeting.

The Omnibus Plan is a "rolling up to 10%" security-based compensation plan, as defined in Policy 4.4 - Security Based Compensation of the TSX Venture Exchange, pursuant to which the number of common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") that are issuable upon the exercise of equity awards granted under the Omnibus Plan (collectively, the "Awards") shall not exceed 10% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company as at the date of any Award grant, subject to adjustment as provided in the Omnibus Plan.

The plan remains subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange and must be re-approved by shareholders on an annual basis, beginning at the Company's next annual meeting of shareholders in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Marketing Agreement Clarification

Further to the Company's news release dated March 23, 2026 and in connection with marketing services to be provided to the Company by Peak Investor Marketing Corp. ("Peak") and Triomphe Holdings Ltd., doing business as Capital Analytica ("Capital Analytica'"), the Company wishes to provide the following additional information.

Peak Investor Marketing Corp.

Peak is a Vancouver-based marketing and consulting firm specializing in growth-stage mining companies (Suite 3200, 733 Seymour Street, Vancouver, BC V6B 0S6). Peak is owned by Scott Gibson and Nichola Vermeire. Peak and its principals are arm's length to the Company and have no direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities.

Triomphe Holdings Ltd., doing business as Capital Analytica

The agreement with Capital Analytica is for an initial six-month term for a fee of $150,000 payable in two tranches, with $75,000 paid on the effective date of the agreement and the balance of $75,000 to be paid on June 23, 2026. The agreement has an option to renew the agreement for an additional six months at a rate of $75,000 unless terminated earlier in accordance with the terms of the agreement. Capital Analytica is wholly owned by Jeff French and neither Capital Analytica nor Mr. French have any direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities and is arms-length to the Company.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Roy Greig, Ph.D., P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects" and who is an officer of the Company - Vice President of Exploration.

About Getty Copper Inc.

Getty Copper Inc. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the Highland Valley region of British Columbia, Canada. Its flagship, 82% owned Getty Project is located near Logan Lake and adjacent to Teck's Highland Valley Copper Mine and has potential to be a significant new source of copper and molybdenum in the district.

Contact Information

For more information or to join our mailing list, please contact:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Getty's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this document include, among others, statements relating to expectations regarding: the Company's strategic plans and objectives; the timing, scope, commencement and results of planned exploration and drilling programs, including the timing and receipt of assay results and completion of QA/QC review; the interpretation of historical exploration and geophysical data and the prospectivity of geophysical anomalies and exploration targets; the potential to expand, upgrade or improve historical or existing mineral resource estimates; the identification, continuity and distribution of higher-grade mineralization; the completion or updating of geological models and the interpretation of the geometry and structural controls of mineralization; the potential for district-scale mineralization; the advancement, development and potential economic viability of the Getty Project; and the Company's outlook, including expectations for exploration results and project advancement.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third parties, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; the occurrence of a force majeure; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302317

Source: Getty Copper Inc.