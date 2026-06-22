eGain Corporation: eGain and Deloitte Publish Joint Research and Recommendations on the $9 Trillion Knowledge Crisis Facing Enterprises

Research Warns That 92% of Organizations Are Failing to Capture Institutional Knowledge Before Baby Boomer Retirements Accelerate

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading provider of AI-powered knowledge management for enterprise customer service, today announced the publication of a joint report co-authored with Deloitte* on the growing institutional knowledge crisis triggered by mass Baby Boomer retirements. Published by Deloitte Insights, the research report - "The $9 Trillion Knowledge Exodus: How Organizations Can Turn Baby Boomer Retirements Into Competitive Advantage" - was co-authored by Evan Siegel of eGain and Eyal Cahana of Deloitte.

The report arrives at a critical inflection point. In the next four years, more than 30 million Americans will turn 65, triggering what the authors describe as the largest single transfer of institutional knowledge in business history, with projected economic consequences of $6.9 to $9.6 trillion in lost output. Yet despite widespread awareness of the coming wave, 92% of surveyed organizations still fail to consistently capture knowledge from soon-to-be retirees.

The Stakes Are Higher Than Most Leaders Realize

The report findings make clear that the challenge is not purely demographic. Average job tenure has declined from 4.6 to 3.9 years over the past decade, while Baby Boomers average more than eight years of tenure. The deep organizational memory these workers carry - the engineer who knows why a system was designed the way it was, the account leader who understands the history behind a client relationship - will not naturally reaccumulate in the next generation of workers.

Critically, 85% of C-suite leaders already view the knowledge exodus as a moderate to mission-critical threat. Yet most organizations remain stuck between awareness and action, making this a rare strategic opening for companies willing to move decisively.

A Five-Step Framework for Systematic Knowledge Capture

The report outlines a practical, five-step process for capturing, organizing, and deploying institutional knowledge before it disappears:

Establish an authoritative knowledge foundation - Consolidate fragmented knowledge silos into a single, trusted source that both humans and AI can reliably access. Focus on high-impact knowledge - Use AI-powered interaction analytics to identify the 20% of knowledge content that resolves 80% of issues, rather than attempting to document everything. Systematically capture departing expertise - Deploy structured "Expert/Next'pert/Practitioner" transfer models supported by AI-assisted documentation tools and rapid knowledge sprints. Align the organization to support knowledge-sharing - Treat adoption as a culture and leadership challenge, not a technology problem; build C-suite sponsorship and tie knowledge contribution to performance objectives. Capture knowledge continuously in the flow of work - Embed knowledge capture into collaboration tools and daily workflows so that expertise is preserved at the moment problems are solved, not after the fact.

Proven Impact at Scale

The report also includes real-world outcomes for each step. For example, a leading European telecommunications provider that consolidated four knowledge silos across 10,000 contact center agents and 600 retail locations saw first-contact resolution improve by 37%, Net Promoter Score rise by 30 points, and new-hire productivity ramp time cut by 50%. A major airline cargo division completed a targeted knowledge consolidation initiative in one month, compared to the four to five months typically required by conventional approaches. And a large integrated healthcare system now serves 120,000 employees through its knowledge platform, generating 24 million annual self-service sessions.

What Leaders Said

"The organizations that thrive through this transition will be the ones that treat knowledge as a strategic asset requiring C-suite attention. This paper gives executives a clear-eyed view of the risk and a practical roadmap to turn the Silver Tsunami from a threat into a competitive differentiator."

- Evan Siegel, eGain

"Knowledge management initiatives designed to address the workforce transition generate benefits extending far beyond risk mitigation. Organizations that move now can design around capabilities rather than individual expertise, reduce operational risk, and build the knowledge foundation required for successful AI adoption."

- Eyal Cahana, Deloitte

Availability

The report is available now on Deloitte Insights (https://www.deloitte.com/us/en/insights/topics/talent/knowledge-management-plan.html?nc=29) .To learn more about eGain's AI Knowledge Hub and how it supports enterprise knowledge management programs, visit www.egain.com.

*Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of their legal structure.

About eGain

eGain is a leading provider of AI-powered knowledge management and customer experience automation solutions. With over 25 years of experience in knowledge management, eGain helps enterprises unify siloed content, automate trusted knowledge workflows, and deliver measurable AI-ROI through proven frameworks and methods. Global 2000 companies across industries rely on eGain to transform customer service, improve employee productivity, reduce costs, and accelerate AI adoption. Visit www.eGain.com for more information.

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