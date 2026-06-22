Target price of €10.60, representing an upside potential of 18%

Regulatory News:

Arverne (FR001400JWR8 ARVEN), France's leading provider of geothermal solutions, announces the initiation of coverage on its stock by Portzamparc BNP Paribas Group.

In his report entitled "Arverne, a Leader in Energy Sovereignty and Transition", published on June 22, 2026, Nicolas Delmas initiates coverage of Arverne with a Buy recommendation and a 12-month target price of €10.60 per share, representing an upside potential of 18% compared to the closing price on June 19, 2026.

This initiation of coverage will enhance the Group's visibility within the financial community by providing an in-depth analysis of its strategic positioning, business model, and growth drivers.

It complements existing analyst coverage and contributes to enriching market consensus, alongside TP ICAP, ODDO BHF, Kepler Chevreux and CIC Market Solutions.

Next Event: September 23, 2026, H1 2026 results

About Arverne

ARVERNE is the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions.

It specialises in harnessing natural ground resources to transform them into local energy sources for heating and cooling systems and to extract lithium. A mission-driven company listed on Euronext Paris, Arverne works for local authorities and industrial companies with a focus on energy sovereignty and short supply chains.

www.arverne.earth

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260622173356/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations:Enora Budet enora.budet@seitosei-actifin.com +33672178460

Investor Relations: Mathilde Guillemotinvestor.relations@arverne.earth