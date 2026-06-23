Bridgeline Digital: Bridgeline Continues Momentum with Competitive B2B Distributor Win in Warehouse Technology Sector

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered product discovery and eCommerce solutions, announced today that a U.S. based B2B distributor of warehouse and industrial data-capture equipment, including barcode scanners, label printers, mobile devices, and related technologies serving distributors, manufacturers, and logistics operations, has selected HawkSearch to power product discovery within its eCommerce platform. The win highlights the accelerating adoption of AI-driven search in complex B2B environments and reflects the continued momentum in Bridgeline's growing pipeline of B2B commerce opportunities.

The opportunity originated through a new partner relationship and progressed through a competitive evaluation process, with HawkSearch ultimately selected for its B2B-focused capabilities and advanced functionality.

AI-Powered Product Discovery for Technical B2B Catalogs

The customer supports warehouses, distribution centers, and other operationally intensive environments where accurate product selection is critical to workflows such as picking, packing, shipping, and inventory tracking. The organization operates a highly technical, attribute-heavy catalog with inconsistent data, requiring advanced search capabilities beyond native eCommerce functionality.

Key requirements included part-number normalization, customer-level and segment-level personalization, integrated product and content search across catalogs and documentation, and user-friendly business merchandising controls. During evaluation, HawkSearch was demonstrated using a representative dataset of approximately 4,000 products, highlighting its ability to handle complex product attributes and search requirements at scale.

HawkSearch will initially deploy Unit of Measure (UoM) Normalization to improve product consistency and search accuracy. The customer has also outlined a roadmap to expand into additional AI-driven capabilities, including Smart Response and Search Assistant, signaling continued adoption of conversational and AI-assisted product discovery.

Built for B2B Complexity

HawkSearch was selected for its ability to address the limitations of native eCommerce search in technical B2B environments. Key differentiators included:

Support for complex, attribute-rich product catalogs

Part number normalization and advanced data handling

Customer and segment level personalization

Unified product and content search across structured and unstructured data

Business user merchandising controls without developer dependency

These capabilities enable organizations to deliver faster, more accurate product discovery while maintaining control over relevance, merchandising strategy, and customer experience.

"Organizations with complex, technical product catalogs are increasingly turning to AI-powered search to improve accuracy and efficiency," said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "This win highlights HawkSearch's strength in handling real-world B2B complexity while also demonstrating the growing impact of our partner ecosystem and AI innovation roadmap."

About Bridgeline

Bridgeline helps companies accelerate online revenue by improving traffic, conversion rates, and average order value through AI-powered commerce technology. Its HawkSearch platform delivers advanced search, personalization, and merchandising capabilities for B2B and B2C enterprises across high-growth industries.

Learn more at: www.bridgeline.com and www.hawksearch.com

Contact:

Kelly Maltman

SVP, Marketing

press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bridgeline-continues-momentum-with-competitive-b2b-distributor-wi-1180771