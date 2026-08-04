Bridgeline Digital: Leading Home and Garden Brand Chooses Bridgeline's HawkSearch AI Platform

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered product discovery and eCommerce solutions, launched HawkSearch for a leading home and garden brand today. This is the second HawkSearch AI site the brand has launched within a broader five-site initiative, highlighting the continued adoption of AI-powered search and merchandising technologies across multi-brand retailers.

As part of a broader organization with approximately 80,000 products and a five-site eCommerce roadmap, the retailer selected Bridgeline to power AI-driven search and merchandising across its expanding digital footprint. HawkSearch was chosen to enhance product discovery, improve customer engagement, and provide merchandising teams with greater control over product visibility and promotional strategies.

AI-Powered Search Designed to Improve the Shopping Experience

The launch includes HawkSearch's advanced search functionality, dynamic auto-complete, popular search suggestions, product recommendations, and Unified Search capabilities. These features help shoppers quickly locate relevant products and content while enabling more intuitive navigation across a large and diverse catalog.

In addition, HawkSearch provides merchandising tools including boost-and-bury controls, promotional management, and campaign optimization capabilities, allowing the retailer to tailor search experiences and drive greater product visibility. These capabilities help the retailer present more relevant products, promotions, and seasonal offerings throughout the customer journey.

Building Momentum Across a Multi-Brand Retail Portfolio

The implementation is part of a broader rollout initiative encompassing multiple retail properties operating on Shopify. The deployment leverages API-based integration and Bridgeline's Rapid UI framework to deliver a consistent, scalable search experience across the portfolio.

With two sites now successfully launched and additional deployments planned, the organization continues to expand its digital commerce modernization efforts while standardizing AI-powered product discovery across its brands.

"Retailers managing large product assortments across multiple brands need search experiences that understand shopper intent and scale across their digital portfolio," said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "This launch extends AI-powered product discovery across a broader five-site commerce initiative supporting approximately 80,000 products, helping shoppers find what they need faster while creating more relevant and engaging online experiences."

About Bridgeline

Bridgeline helps companies accelerate online revenue by improving traffic, conversion rates, and average order value through AI-powered commerce technology. Its HawkSearch platform delivers advanced search, personalization, and merchandising capabilities for B2B and B2C enterprises across high-growth industries.

Learn more at: www.bridgeline.com and www.hawksearch.com

Contact:

Kelly Maltman

SVP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/leading-home-and-garden-brand-chooses-bridgelines-hawksearch-ai-p-1200754