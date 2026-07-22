Bridgeline Digital: Bridgeline Launches Franchise Application Platform for Leading North American Convenience Retailer

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2026 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered product discovery and eCommerce solutions, today announced the successful launch of a new franchise application platform for a leading North American convenience retailer, helping streamline franchise recruitment, automate document collection, and accelerate onboarding for prospective franchise owners across Canada. The launch expands Bridgeline's relationship with this existing enterprise customer following a previously successful franchise portal deployment.

The new platform modernizes the franchise application process through workflow automation, secure document management, and self-service capabilities designed to improve both operational efficiency and applicant experience. The launch supports the retailer's ongoing franchise expansion initiatives and provides a scalable framework for future growth.

Accelerating Franchise Growth Through Digital Transformation

The retailer sought to replace a highly manual application process that relied on emailed documentation, physical paperwork, and manual administration. Bridgeline developed a secure digital portal that enables prospective franchisees to submit, manage, and monitor franchise application materials through a centralized online experience.

Key platform capabilities include:

Automated franchise document collection

Integrated e-signature workflows

Secure upload and management of confidential applicant documentation

Centralized workflow management

Enhanced protection of sensitive candidate information

Self-service application tracking and onboarding experiences

Improving Efficiency and Candidate Experience

The platform is designed to eliminate manual document handling, reduce administrative workload, and create a more efficient onboarding process for prospective franchise owners. According to project objectives, the solution is expected to reduce onboarding and qualification timelines by an estimated 30 to 60 days while improving operational efficiency across franchise recruitment processes.

The implementation also establishes a scalable foundation to support future franchise growth initiatives and ongoing business process enhancements.

Expanding a Strategic Enterprise Relationship

The launch builds upon a successful prior deployment and reflects growing customer confidence in Bridgeline's ability to deliver enterprise-scale digital solutions. Positive customer feedback following deployment highlights the strength of the partnership and creates opportunities for future expansion initiatives.

"Organizations are increasingly focused on modernizing critical business processes that directly impact growth and customer experience," said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "This launch demonstrates how secure workflow automation and digital self-service experiences can help enterprise organizations improve efficiency, accelerate onboarding, and create stronger engagement throughout the customer journey."

About Bridgeline

Bridgeline helps companies accelerate online revenue by improving traffic, conversion rates, and average order value through AI-powered commerce technology.

Learn more at: www.bridgeline.com

Contact:

Kelly Maltman

SVP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bridgeline-launches-franchise-application-platform-for-leading-no-1194240