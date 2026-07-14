Bridgeline Digital: Bridgeline Wins Competitive AI Search Deal with Leading Distribution Company

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2026 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered product discovery and eCommerce solutions, today announced it has won a competitive AI search deal with a leading global distribution company that has selected HawkSearch to power its B2B eCommerce experience. The distributor is a multinational supplier of essential business products, providing cleaning, safety, processing, and packaging materials to organizations across a wide range of industries.

This win reinforces Bridgeline's momentum in the distribution sector, as enterprises continue shifting from legacy search platforms to AI-powered product discovery.

The agreement represents a multi-year SaaS engagement and a competitive displacement, supporting Bridgeline's continued growth in enterprise B2B commerce.

Winning a Complex B2B Search Replacement Opportunity

The distributor selected HawkSearch to replace its existing search platform after encountering limitations in relevancy, merchandising flexibility, and support for advanced B2B buying requirements.

HawkSearch was selected for its ability to support specialized B2B use cases, including:

Customer-specific pricing and product visibility

Complex part number relationships and mappings

Product restrictions across different buyer segments

Flexible merchandising controls for large, multi-category catalogs

These capabilities are critical for organizations where buyers must quickly identify exact products and complete orders efficiently.

The deployment replaces a legacy solution that struggled to deliver accurate results and lacked the flexibility required for merchandising and personalization. HawkSearch enables the distributor to deliver more relevant and intuitive search experiences across its large, highly structured product catalog.

Supporting Advanced B2B Commerce Requirements

Operating on a BigCommerce environment, the distributor required a solution capable of supporting both current operational needs and future platform expansion. HawkSearch will enable the distributor to improve their customer's buying experience through:

Intelligent handling of customer-specific part numbers

Personalized search results based on account-level context

Merchandising controls, including boost-and-bury logic

AI-driven recommendations to support cross-sell and upsell

Dynamic faceting and category-specific filtering

Improved handling of zero-result queries and redirects

These capabilities allow the distributor to streamline product discovery and improve ordering workflows.

Strategic Expansion Opportunity

The win represents a high-value expansion opportunity, with the potential to extend HawkSearch across additional business units and use cases over time.

This "land-and-expand" dynamic reflects Bridgeline's ability to deliver scalable solutions that grow alongside enterprise distributors.

"Enterprise distributors are moving away from generic search tools that cannot handle the complexity of real B2B buying environments," said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "This win highlights how HawkSearch enables distributors to deliver more relevant results, manage complex product data, and support personalized buying experiences at scale as AI-driven commerce continues to gain adoption."

About Bridgeline

Bridgeline helps companies accelerate online revenue by improving traffic, conversion rates, and average order value through AI-powered commerce technology. Its HawkSearch platform delivers advanced search, personalization, and merchandising capabilities for B2B and B2C enterprises across high-growth industries.

Learn more at: www.bridgeline.com and www.hawksearch.com

Contact:

Kelly Maltman

SVP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bridgeline-wins-competitive-ai-search-deal-with-leading-distribut-1190579