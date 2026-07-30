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WKN: A2PJM2 | ISIN: US10807Q7007 | Ticker-Symbol: BL43
Tradegate
28.07.26 | 20:44
1,010 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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Software
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
BRIDGELINE DIGITAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
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BRIDGELINE DIGITAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
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0,9601,01016:04
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ACCESS Newswire
30.07.2026 14:38 Uhr
147 Leser
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Bridgeline Digital: Leading Sports Goods Retailer Expands Investment in Bridgeline's HawkSearch Platform

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered product discovery and eCommerce solutions, announced today that a leading North American sporting goods retailer has expanded its HawkSearch deployment with advanced analytics and search optimization capabilities. The expansion builds on a HawkSearch relationship that began in 2023and reflects growing demand for AI-powered technologies that help merchants improve product discovery, better understand customer intent, and optimize digital commerce performance.

The retailer recently expanded its investment in HawkSearch by adopting Advanced Reports and additional infrastructure capabilities designed to enhance visibility into search performance and support evolving business requirements. The expanded deployment enables the retailer to gain deeper insight into shopper behavior, identify merchandising opportunities, and continuously optimize its online buying experience.

Customer Expansion Reflects Growing Adoption of AI-Powered Commerce

As eCommerce grows increasingly competitive, retailers are leveraging AI-powered technologies to deliver more relevant shopping experiences and drive stronger business outcomes. Organizations are moving beyond traditional site search and adopting intelligent product discovery platforms that help connect shoppers with the right products faster while generating actionable insights from customer interactions.

The latest expansion demonstrates how customers are extending their use of HawkSearch beyond core search functionality to incorporate advanced commerce intelligence and optimization capabilities. Through Advanced Reports, merchants gain deeper visibility into search trends, user engagement patterns, and merchandising performance, helping teams make more informed decisions that improve conversion opportunities and customer experiences.

AI-Powered Product Discovery and Merchandising Intelligence

By expanding its HawkSearch deployment, the retailer gains additional visibility into customer intent signals and search behavior, enabling more data-driven merchandising strategies and continuous optimization of the online shopping experience. The expansion further reinforces HawkSearch's role as a strategic AI-powered eCommerce platform that grows alongside customers as their initiatives evolve.

"Customer expansions are among the strongest indicators of platform value," said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline. "As organizations increasingly adopt AI-powered eCommerce technologies, they are looking beyond basic search and investing in solutions that provide deeper customer insight, stronger merchandising intelligence, and more personalized digital experiences. This expansion reflects the growing strategic role HawkSearch plays within our customers' eCommerce ecosystems and demonstrates our ability to grow alongside them as their AI and digital commerce initiatives mature."

About Bridgeline
Bridgeline helps companies accelerate online revenue by improving traffic, conversion rates, and average order value through AI-powered commerce technology. Its HawkSearch platform delivers advanced search, personalization, and merchandising capabilities for B2B and B2C enterprises across high-growth industries.

Learn more at: www.bridgeline.com and www.hawksearch.com

Contact:
Kelly Maltman
SVP of Marketing
Bridgeline Digital
press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/leading-sports-goods-retailer-expands-investment-in-bridgelines-h-1198192

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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