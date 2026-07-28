Bridgeline Digital: Bridgeline Selected to Transform Catalog Knowledge into AI-Powered Shopping Experiences

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered product discovery and eCommerce solutions, announced today that a specialty supplier serving the taxidermy industry has selected HawkSearch to power AI-driven product discovery and their next-generation Shopping Assistant experience. The deployment will help customers navigate a specialized catalog of approximately 40,000 products while unlocking valuable product knowledge stored across multiple catalog and business systems.

The customer selected HawkSearch as part of a broader initiative to modernize their digital commerce on a new BigCommerce storefront. The deployment will combine HawkSearch with a dedicated catalog engine designed to connect information across multiple data sources, enabling customers to discover products and access specialized knowledge through a more intuitive shopping experience.

Turning a 40,000-Product Catalog into Shopping Intelligence

The customer operates a highly specialized digital catalog containing approximately 40,000 products and two extensive reference catalogs that serve as critical resources for product discovery and customer education. The organization sought a way to transform those information assets into an AI-powered shopping experience by connecting information across its eCommerce platform, catalog content, and ERP environment.

Prior to selecting HawkSearch, the customer faced challenges leveraging valuable information stored across its digital catalog and ERP systems. The company wanted to bridge these information sources and make them more accessible through AI-powered search and conversational product discovery experiences.

AI-Powered Product Discovery for Specialized Commerce

As part of the deployment, HawkSearch will power site search and a dedicated Shopping Assistant experience. By combining product data and catalog content within a unified AI-driven discovery platform, the customer aims to help shoppers find products faster, uncover relevant information more easily, and navigate a highly specialized product environment with greater confidence.

The deployment also represents the third HawkSearch-powered site within the broader customer organization, reflecting continued confidence in Bridgeline's AI-powered commerce solutions and the expanding role of intelligent product discovery across digital commerce experiences.

Built for Complex Product Discovery

Organizations with large, specialized catalogs often possess valuable product knowledge that can be difficult for customers to access through traditional navigation and keyword search alone. HawkSearch helps bridge that gap through AI-powered search, merchandising, personalization, and shopping assistant capabilities that transform product and content data into actionable customer experiences.

"As organizations increasingly look for ways to enhance digital commerce with AI, we're seeing growing demand for solutions that can unlock the value of specialized product knowledge," said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "This win demonstrates how HawkSearch can help companies transform complex catalog content into intelligent shopping experiences that improve product discovery and customer engagement."

About Bridgeline

Bridgeline helps companies accelerate online revenue by improving traffic, conversion rates, and average order value through AI-powered commerce technology. Its HawkSearch platform delivers advanced search, personalization, and merchandising capabilities for B2B and B2C enterprises across high-growth industries.

Learn more at: www.bridgeline.com and www.hawksearch.com

Contact:

Kelly Maltman

SVP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bridgeline-selected-to-transform-catalog-knowledge-into-ai-powere-1197002