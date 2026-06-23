eGain Corporation: eGain Declares the End of Ungoverned Healthcare AI

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN) today announced the eGain AI Knowledge Suite for Healthcare, declaring an end to the fragmented, ungoverned knowledge that has kept healthcare AI from delivering on its promise. The suite is a knowledge management platform purpose-built for healthcare contact centers, giving health plans and health systems a governed, auditable knowledge foundation for every agent interaction. With trusted knowledge powering their AI, healthcare organizations can reduce handle times by up to 40%, cut new hire ramp time from 12 to 4 weeks, push first contact resolution rates to greater than 85%, and reduce preventable claim denials by 22% in the first 90 days.

Why Healthcare Organizations Need an AI-Ready Knowledge Foundation

Contact centers face increasing agent turnover, escalating regulatory requirements, and board-level AI mandates. Healthcare organizations have responded by stringing together six to eight separate knowledge and content systems, and then layering AI on top. But AI is only as good as the knowledge foundation underneath it. If it's built on outdated, unstructured, or ungoverned information, it ends up delivering inaccurate answers and actions across every channel.

For health plans, problems show up on every member call. When a CMS rule changes or a benefit or plan is updated, that information must find its way through a maze of disconnected sources. In the meantime, agents are giving members and patients the wrong answer.

For health systems, the problem starts earlier than most organizations realize. By the time a denied claim reaches the RCM team, the mistake happened upstream on a scheduling call, during an insurance verification, or in a prior auth submission where the agent was working from outdated knowledge and AI responses that hadn't been updated since the last payer contract change.

Built for the Complexity of Healthcare Conversations

The eGain AI Knowledge Suite for Healthcare ensures knowledge is structured, maintained, and AI-ready. It governs and automates what agents know, say, and do across every member interaction, every channel, and every compliance audit. The suite comes pre-built with industry-specific workflows for member services, benefits, formulary, billing, and patient scheduling, and integrates with Epic, Salesforce Health Cloud, Genesys Cloud CX, and other leading platforms.

The eGain AI Knowledge Suite for Healthcare helps both health plans and health systems:

Eliminate knowledge chaos: eGain AI Knowledge Suite for Healthcare consolidates fragmented knowledge from across the organization into a single versioned, audited source of truth. When a benefit changes or a CMS rule is updated, every agent on every channel gets the right information in minutes, with a full audit trail behind every interaction.

eGain AI Knowledge Suite for Healthcare consolidates fragmented knowledge from across the organization into a single versioned, audited source of truth. When a benefit changes or a CMS rule is updated, every agent on every channel gets the right information in minutes, with a full audit trail behind every interaction. Reduce handle times from day one: pre-built healthcare workflows for prior authorization, formulary questions, eligibility, and billing walk agents through even the most complex processes step by step. Agents don't have to toggle across systems, handle times drop, and new hires are productive in weeks rather than months.

pre-built healthcare workflows for prior authorization, formulary questions, eligibility, and billing walk agents through even the most complex processes step by step. Agents don't have to toggle across systems, handle times drop, and new hires are productive in weeks rather than months. Eliminate entire call categories: agentic AI can autonomously handle prior authorization status lookups, benefit summaries, and appointment confirmations, reducing those call types by 60 to 80%.

agentic AI can autonomously handle prior authorization status lookups, benefit summaries, and appointment confirmations, reducing those call types by 60 to 80%. Proactively monitor knowledge and AI answer quality: eGain gives quality and training teams visibility into knowledge gaps, answer accuracy, and compliance exposure before they become CMS violations or reimbursement risks.

eGain gives quality and training teams visibility into knowledge gaps, answer accuracy, and compliance exposure before they become CMS violations or reimbursement risks. Reduce denials for health systems: eGain AI Knowledge Suite for Healthcare surfaces payer-specific PA criteria and scheduling protocols at the point of submission, catching the knowledge gaps at Patient Access that become denied claims downstream.



The eGain AI Knowledge Suite for Healthcare is built for the industry's regulatory environment, with HIPAA compliance, Business Associate Agreement support, and SOC 2 Type II certification.

What Leaders Are Saying

"Healthcare has a knowledge crisis masquerading as an AI problem," said Ashu Roy, CEO of eGain. "Health plans and health systems have invested heavily in AI, but when the knowledge underneath it is ungoverned and fragmented, those investments can't deliver. The eGain AI Knowledge Suite for Healthcare changes that, giving every agent, on every channel, verified and auditable knowledge when they need it."

G.T. Sweeney, CIO of Healthfirst states, "Healthcare can be complex and at Healthfirst, our mission is to make it easier for members so they can get the benefits and quality care they need. With eGain, our teams work from the same verified, up-to-date knowledge, which means our members get consistent, accurate and timely information."

William Wu, Director of Patient Access Center at Hackensack Meridian Health states, "Keeping our teams current across our complex network is an ongoing operational challenge. Without accurate, governed knowledge at every access point, denial rates can skyrocket. That's why eGain is so critical to health providers like ours."

About eGain

eGain is a leading provider of AI-powered knowledge management and customer experience automation solutions. With over 25 years of experience in knowledge management, eGain helps enterprises unify siloed content, automate trusted knowledge workflows, and deliver measurable AI ROI through proven frameworks and methods. Global 2000 companies across industries rely on eGain to transform customer service, improve employee productivity, reduce costs, and accelerate AI adoption. Visit www.egain.com for more information.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

Contact eGain Media Relations

press@egain.com