Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2026) - NINE MILE METALS LTD. (CSE: NINE) (OTCID: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile"), is pleased to announce that DDH WD-26-01 has been completed, logged, measured and 2 massive sulphide zones have been identified, including the new zone at depth, as in DDH WD-26-02.

DDH WD-26-01 was successful, intersecting base metal sulphides, pyrite and chalcopyrite mineralization between 34.60 and 164.32 meters (129.72 m.) with 2 distinct horizons of visible Cu bearing VMS mineralization, the lower zone accompanied by visible sphalerite (Zn) and galena (Pb). Measurements are of true width.

was successful, intersecting base metal sulphides, pyrite and chalcopyrite mineralization between 34.60 and 164.32 meters (129.72 m.) with 2 distinct horizons of visible Cu bearing VMS mineralization, the lower zone accompanied by visible sphalerite (Zn) and galena (Pb). Measurements are of true width. DDH WD-26-01 was collared in the north and drilled at an azimuth of 155 degrees and a dip of -50 degrees to a final depth of 202.00 meters.

was collared in the north and drilled at an azimuth of 155 degrees and a dip of -50 degrees to a final depth of 202.00 meters. The drill hole was collared in siliceous volcanics followed by sequence of banded sediments, the presence of local pyrite +/- chalcopyrite commencing at 34.60 meters with visible Cu increasing at approximately 119.50 meters accompanied by increasing sulphide mineralization to 147.55 meters.

Between 147.55 and 153.02 meters, there were intercalated sediments, volcanics and breccia followed by visible, coarse chalcopyrite mineralization (Figure 1) to 160.98 meters accompanied by minor sphalerite and galena.

At 160.98 meters, massive pyritic VMS mineralization continued to 164.32 meters, XRF analysis confirming the presence of Cu, Zn and Pb.

One key characteristic of the copper mineralization in this drill hole was the presence of coarse grained, visible chalcopyrite throughout the mineralized sections.

Figure 1: Coarse grained visible Chalcopyrite mineralization, WD-26-01, Sample zone at 135m



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Figure 2 & 3: Team reviewing Massive Sulphide Mineralization, WD-26-01, Sample zone at 162.00m.

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Figure 4: Massive Sulphide VMS Mineralization Zone

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Gary Lohman, VP Exploration & Director stated, "Drill results continue to impress, with coarse grained chalcopyrite and massive VMS mineralization demonstrating the robust nature of the Wedge. I would also like to announce the recent addition of Art Hamilton, B.Sc., P.Geo. to the team. Art is an experienced geologist having spent most of his professional career in Bathurst. Known for his specialized knowledge of the geology of the Bathurst Camp, Art is a great addition to the Nine Mile Team, and we look forward to his contribution as we advance the work at the Wedge and our exploration program throughout 2026."

Figure 5: Drill Hole Location, DDH-WD-26-01

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Patrick J. Cruickshank, CEO & Director stated "The Wedge continues to demonstrate its viability, this hole further confirming the north-eastern extension zone of the Wedge is strongly mineralized. We would like to welcome Art Hamilton to our Team here in Bathurst. Art is a highly experienced P.Geo., especially in the VMS environment and we are looking forward to working with him throughout the year. We continue to increase our technical capital on our team and will drive to success together as a Team. We are pleased to receive our 2nd Drill Rig the week after July 2nd, Orbit Garant has confirmed they had to build over 20 new rigs this winter for increased demand, and they have secured the necessary experienced crew for VMS drilling. We have also secured a Track mount Rig for September onwards. We will continue to update on our activities and anticipate reporting shortly on our next hole in this important drill program."

All drill core has been measured, logged, photographed, marked for sampling at the company's warehouse in Bathurst, New Brunswick. A quick XRF analysis was also completed for base metal confirmation - filtering and width identification in definition for sampling core for ALS Global. When sampling is complete, the samples will be shipped to ALS Global in Moncton, New Brunswick, for Base, Precious Metal and Antimony analysis.

The disclosure of technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and reviewed and approved by Gary Lohman, B.Sc., PGEO., VP Exploration and Director who acts as the Company's Qualified Person, and is not independent of the Company.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company focused on Critical Minerals VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company's primary business objective is to explore its four VMS Projects: Wedge VMS Project, Nine Mile Brook VMS Project, California Lake VMS Project, and the Canoe Landing Lake (East - West) VMS Project. The Company is focused on Critical Minerals Exploration (CME), positioning for the boom in AI Data Centers and green technologies requiring Copper, Silver, Lead and Zinc with a hedge with Gold.

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This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Nine Mile. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Nine Mile. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. . Forward-looking statements in this press release include that (a) prior to commencing the 2026 exploration drill program, the ground will be mapped at surface and representative samples analyzed to determine the base and precious metal assay values, (b) the Ag and Au values will be reported upon receipt of the certified assay results from ALS Global, and (c) our current financial raise will enable us to drill the Wedge Project (along with our Canoe Landing VMS Project and follow up exploration work on our California Lake VMS Project) this season as opposed to next year. Although Nine Mile believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Nine Mile can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

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The Canadian Venture Building, 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, ON M5C 1P1 www.ninemilemetals.com (506) 804-6117 T

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Source: Nine Mile Metals Ltd.