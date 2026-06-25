Kehua Digital Energy: Kehua x ESN x TÜV Rheinland Jointly Release Grid-Forming Energy Storage White Paper at Intersolar Europe 2026

MUNICH, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The rapid expansion of AI-driven data center infrastructure is reshaping global electricity demand, compounding the grid stability challenges already posed by accelerating renewable integration. Against this backdrop, Kehua Digital Energy, Energy-Storage.news and TÜV Rheinland unveiled the white paper "Enhancing System Stability through Grid-Forming Energy Storage Technologies" at Intersolar Europe 2026.

The Growing Need for Grid-Forming in Europe

Europe's power systems are increasingly challenged by rising renewable penetration, declining inertia, and weaker grid conditions. The white paper highlights three critical issues: declining system inertia, growing geographical imbalance between renewable-rich generation and load centers, and critically low short-circuit ratio (SCR) levels in weak grid areas.

Grid-forming energy storage is emerging as a key technology for stabilizing modern power systems under high renewable penetration and fast-changing load conditions. Unlike conventional grid-following systems, it provides intrinsic voltage and frequency support, strengthening system resilience in both transmission and distribution networks.

Grid-Forming Energy Storage for All-Scenario Applications

Kehua's grid-forming solution is designed to deliver all-scenario coverage across the full application landscape:

Renewable Energy+Storage : stabilizing variability and enhancing grid support

: stabilizing variability and enhancing grid support Standalone Storage : enabling frequency and voltage regulation in weak or island grids

: enabling frequency and voltage regulation in weak or island grids Microgrid : supporting island/grid transition and black-start capability

: supporting island/grid transition and black-start capability AIDC Scenario: providing ultra-fast response and ride-through protection for AI-driven data center operations under grid disturbances

Expert Perspectives: Independent Validation and Industry Insight

As an independent third party, TÜV Rheinland conducted a comprehensive technical assessment of Kehua's grid-forming architecture, control strategy, and performance. "Grid-forming energy storage is becoming essential for future high-renewable power systems. As the technology moves to mainstream, independent validation strengthens technical credibility for global stakeholders." said Mario Comboni, Global Head of Technology Center of Power Electronics Products Services, TÜV Rheinland Group.

"Grid-forming is a proven concept in enabling system stability amid high penetration of renewable energy on islands and remote regions worldwide for around two decades. More recently, it has become apparent that grid-forming technology will be essential to achieve the same goals in grid-connected regions everywhere," Energy-Storage.news editor Andy Colthorpe said.

"Individual countries and transmission service territories in Australia, the US, Germany and the UK are among those already moving forward with adoption, while Europe's association of transmission system operators, ENTSO-E, is developing technical standards for the widespread implementation of grid-forming capabilities across its networks.

"Yet industry-focused resources that further the understanding of the sometimes-complex applications and system modelling required are still relatively scarce. That is why Energy-Storage.news is very proud to have partnered with Kehua Digital Energy and TÜV Rheinland to provide this sponsored white paper for our readers."

Strengthening Global Leadership in Grid-Forming Energy Storage

Kehua has delivered over 10 GW of grid-forming energy storage by H1 2026 and deployed more than 400 microgrid systems worldwide, with GW-scale projects across Asia, Europe, and the Americas spanning high-renewable islands, remote mining, and weak-grid applications, demonstrating its end-to-end capability in PCS, system integration, and dynamic grid support.

Global Release and Access

The white paper is now available for free download via Kehua Digital Energy's official website and the Energy-Storage.news platform.

About Kehua Digital Energy

Founded in 1988, Kehua provides diversified solutions in photovoltaic, energy storage, micro-grids, and integrated energy services. By end-2025, Kehua's global PV installations exceeded 68 GW and energy storage installations surpassed 53 GW. Ranked as the No.1 PCS (>500kW) supplier (S&P Global Energy), a Tier 1 energy storage supplier, and a Top 10 solar inverter manufacturer (BloombergNEF), Kehua is committed to driving global sustainability through innovative renewable energy solutions.

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