Bridgeline Digital: Bridgeline Closes Rapid B2B eCommerce Deal in Industrial Sector as AI Search Assistant Adoption Accelerates

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2026 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered product discovery and eCommerce solutions, announced today that a U.S.-based industrial bearing distributor has selected HawkSearch to power product discovery within its BigCommerce eCommerce platform. The win underscores accelerating adoption of AI-driven search in complex B2B environments.

The industrial distributor operates an eCommerce business focused on industrial bearings and motion-control components, supporting highly technical, specification-driven product searches across B2B and B2C buyers.

The opportunity progressed from lead to signed agreement in record time (21 days) and was secured following a competitive evaluation versus multiple other providers, and was secured based on HawkSearch's B2B-focused capabilities and advanced functionality.

AI-Powered Product Discovery for Technical B2B Workflows

The customer manages a highly technical catalog where buyers search using part numbers, dimensions, and varied formatting. The existing search experience struggled with:

Surfacing relevant product and technical content

Unit of Measure inconsistencies

SKU and part-number search accuracy

HawkSearch will address these challenges with:

Unit of Measure normalization to standardize dimensional inputs

Enhanced SKU and part-number search accuracy

Improved product and content discovery across data types

During evaluation, HawkSearch demonstrated strong performance across complex, real-world search scenarios, validating its fit for technical ecommerce environments.

As part of the implementation, the customer will adopt HawkSearch's Search Assistant, enabling more intuitive, conversational product discovery and accelerating purchasing workflows. The deployment also includes advanced capabilities to support streamlined ordering processes, reflecting the growing role of AI in driving end-to-end B2B commerce experiences.

This reflects a broader shift toward AI-assisted eCommerce experiences, where distributors are investing in intelligent search and guided buying tools to improve efficiency and customer experience.

This win strengthens Bridgeline's position within the industrial eCommerce sector and adds to its growing base of BigCommerce customers, as distributors increasingly move beyond native search to AI-driven product discovery solutions.

"B2B organizations with highly technical catalogs require search solutions that go beyond basic keyword matching," said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "This win demonstrates how HawkSearch and our AI-powered Search Assistant are helping customers solve complex search challenges while accelerating digital eCommerce performance."

About Bridgeline

Bridgeline helps companies accelerate online revenue by improving traffic, conversion rates, and average order value through AI-powered commerce technology. Its HawkSearch platform delivers advanced search, personalization, and merchandising capabilities for B2B and B2C enterprises across high-growth industries.

Learn more at: www.bridgeline.com and www.hawksearch.com

Contact:

Kelly Maltman

SVP, Marketing

press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bridgeline-closes-rapid-b2b-ecommerce-deal-in-industrial-sector-a-1181915