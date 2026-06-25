Waste Energy Corp.: Waste Energy to Host Investor Business Update Focused on SEC Reporting, Midland Commissioning and Revenue Growth

Management to Discuss SEC Reporting Plan, Revised Commissioning Timeline, Revenue Generation Initiatives and Second Half 2026 Operating Strategy

MIDLAND, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2026 / Waste Energy Corp. (WAST) ("WEC" or the "Company"), a waste-to-energy company focused on converting waste tires and other non-recyclable materials into valuable energy products and recoverable commodities, today reminded shareholders and the investment community that it will host an Investor Update Call today, Thursday, June 25, 2026, at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time, immediately following the close of the U.S. financial markets.

The call will provide investors with a comprehensive update regarding management's operating plan for the second half of 2026.

The primary focus of today's call will be the Company's plan to regain full SEC reporting compliance and return to the OTCQB marketplace. Management will also provide updates regarding the Company's auditor transition, revised commissioning timeline, Midland operations, new revenue-generation initiatives, feedstock preparation activities, the Company's WEFuel research and development initiative, and its long-term growth strategy.

Investor Update Call Details

Date: Thursday, June 25, 2026

Time: 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time (Immediately Following Market Close)

Dial-In Number: (267) 807-9601

Access Code: 352-010-868

Replay Number: (267) 807-9603

Investor Questions: Shareholders and investors are encouraged to submit questions in advance of the call by emailing IR@WEC.eco. Management intends to address a broad range of shareholder questions during the presentation, subject to time constraints and applicable public company disclosure requirements.

"Our objective is to provide shareholders with a transparent update on where the Company stands today and, more importantly, where we are headed during the second half of 2026," said Scott Gallagher, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Waste Energy Corp. "We look forward to discussing our plan to regain SEC reporting compliance, our revised commissioning timeline, new revenue-generating initiatives, and the operational roadmap we believe will position Waste Energy for long-term growth."

Management also plans to discuss its strategy of simultaneously completing the final construction and commissioning activities at the Midland facility while expanding new revenue-generating initiatives designed to monetize feedstock inventory and strengthen the Company's long-term operating platform.

Additional corporate updates will continue to be provided as material developments occur.

About Waste Energy Corp.

Waste Energy Corp. (WAST) is a waste-to-energy company focused on transforming waste tires and plastics into valuable energy products and recoverable commodities. Through its modular waste conversion technology platform and related material recovery initiatives, the Company seeks to create multiple revenue opportunities across the waste value chain while supporting landfill diversion, domestic energy production, and environmentally responsible waste management. Waste Energy is currently advancing commercial operations at its Midland, Texas facility while evaluating additional opportunities to expand its waste conversion platform.

For more information, please visit www.WEC.eco or review the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.SEC.gov .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's SEC reporting status, audit completion, return to the OTCQB marketplace, revised commissioning schedule, revenue generation initiatives, feedstock preparation activities, commercial operations, WEFuel research and development, future business opportunities, and management's expectations for the second half of 2026.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including but not limited to delays in audit completion, SEC reporting, financing availability, commissioning activities, construction or equipment integration challenges, feedstock availability, market conditions, regulatory developments, operational performance, customer demand, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Waste Energy Corp. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Waste Energy Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/waste-energy-to-host-investor-business-update-focused-on-sec-reporting-midland-com-1182252