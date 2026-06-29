In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) - up 162% at $7.75 Decoy Therapeutics Inc. (DCOY) - up 125% at $12.42 Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)- up 23% at $28.51 Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR)- up 19% at $160.00 Moolec Science SA (MLEC)- up 14% at $8.66 Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (VRDN) - up 13% at $20.25 Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW)- up 13% at $3.79 AMASS Brands, Inc. (AMSS)- up 12% at $2.29 Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (GWAV) - up 10% at $3.60 Braiin Limited (BRAI)- up 6% at $6.12

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (LRMR)- down 20% at $2.90 Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) - down 19% at $3.30 Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (SHPH)- down 16% at $3.36 Triller Group Inc. (ILLR)- down 15% at $3.77 FreeCast, Inc. (CAST)- down 14% at $6.55 Eshallgo Inc. (EHGO)- down 11% at $3.43 StablecoinX Inc. (USDE)- down 10% at $3.33 Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV)- down 9% at $3.95 Rubico Inc. (RUBI) - down 8% at $6.08 Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (TCRT)- down 7% at $2.04

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - At 7:40 a.m. ET on Monday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Monday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Monday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX