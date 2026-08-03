BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At 7:55 a.m. ET on Monday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Monday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) - up 135% at $7.62
- Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV) - up 56% at $18.11
- Atkore Inc. (ATKR) - up 27% at $92.90
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN) - up 17% at $52.15
- Ferguson Enterprises Inc. (FERG) - up 8% at $254.16
- SAIHEAT Limited (SAIH) - up 8% at $19.55
- Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK) - up 7% at $25.14
- CVD Equipment Corporation (CVV) - up 7% at $7.75
- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (TENX) - up 6% at $14.52
- Stagwell Inc. (STGW) - up 5% at $8.88
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Monday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- Inno Holdings Inc. (INHD) - down 29% at $12.80
- PowerCompute, Inc. (PWCM) - down 28% at $1.53
- SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) - down 22% at $3.35
- Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) - down 21% at $5.25
- JIADE Limited (JDZG) - down 18% at $4.91
- Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) - down 18% at $2.89
- Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) - down 15% at $12.34
- GameStop Corp. (GME) - down 11% at $19.31
- Cloudastructure Inc. (CSAI) - down 7% at $5.37
- Luda Technology Group Limited (LUD) - down 5% at $4.20
Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
© 2026 AFX News