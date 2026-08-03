In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) - up 135% at $7.62 Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV) - up 56% at $18.11 Atkore Inc. (ATKR) - up 27% at $92.90 Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN) - up 17% at $52.15 Ferguson Enterprises Inc. (FERG) - up 8% at $254.16 SAIHEAT Limited (SAIH) - up 8% at $19.55 Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK) - up 7% at $25.14 CVD Equipment Corporation (CVV) - up 7% at $7.75 Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (TENX) - up 6% at $14.52 Stagwell Inc. (STGW) - up 5% at $8.88

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Inno Holdings Inc. (INHD) - down 29% at $12.80 PowerCompute, Inc. (PWCM) - down 28% at $1.53 SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) - down 22% at $3.35 Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) - down 21% at $5.25 JIADE Limited (JDZG) - down 18% at $4.91 Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) - down 18% at $2.89 Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) - down 15% at $12.34 GameStop Corp. (GME) - down 11% at $19.31 Cloudastructure Inc. (CSAI) - down 7% at $5.37 Luda Technology Group Limited (LUD) - down 5% at $4.20

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At 7:55 a.m. ET on Monday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Monday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Monday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX