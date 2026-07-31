EQS-News: Focus Universal Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

Focus Universal Announces Deterministic AI Forms Auto-Populate Engine, Introducing a New Era of Autonomous Business Document Processing



31.07.2026 / 09:33 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



New AI Platform Automatically Converts Raw Business Documents Into Completed Business Forms Without Coding or Conventional AI Model Training Rather Focused on Proprietary Human-Approved Deterministic Learning Model MONTEREY PARK, CA - July 31, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) ("Focus" or the "Company"), Focus Universal, a provider of patented hardware and software technologies for IoT, 5G, and AI-driven SEC financial reporting software, today announced the launch of its Deterministic AI Forms Auto-Populate Engine, an enterprise document platform designed to transform repetitive manual document processing into fully autonomous electronic workflows. This Engine enables organizations to upload raw business documents from multiple sources and automatically identify, extract, validate, correlate, and populate information across downstream business forms. Unlike conventional software that depends on predefined templates or workflow programming, the platform is designed to process diverse document types using embedded domain knowledge and deterministic business logic. Organizations simply upload their business documents - including purchase orders, bills of lading, arrival notices, invoices, contracts, shipping documents, customs documentation, and other structured or semi-structured business records. The platform automatically recognizes document types, understands relationships among documents, validates information across multiple sources, and generates completed business forms such as commercial invoices, packing lists, certificates of origin, customs declarations, shipping instructions, export documentation, financial reports, contracts, and other operational documents. Unlike probabilistic AI systems that generate responses based on statistical prediction, Focus Universal's Deterministic AI technology is designed to produce consistent, traceable, and repeatable results by applying deterministic business rules together with accumulated domain knowledge. The platform performs cross-document validation to identify inconsistencies, eliminate repetitive manual data entry, and maintain synchronization throughout the document workflow. The platform also supports fully autonomous batch processing. Operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the platform transforms document processing from an activity limited by business hours into an always-on electronic operation capable of significantly increasing document throughput while reducing manual labor. A distinguishing feature of the Engine is its human-approved deterministic learning model. During the initial implementation of a new workflow, the system automatically populate the desired output documents. Users review the results, verify their accuracy, and make any necessary corrections. Once approved, the validated workflow becomes the production standard in the process. The platform consistently applies the same approved deterministic rules to future document packages while expanding its knowledge base through additional human-approved workflows. This approach enables increasing intelligence without sacrificing consistency, traceability, or deterministic behavior. The platform is designed for business users rather than programmers. No coding, scripting, workflow programming or AI model training is required. Organizations can deploy intelligent documents simply by uploading their business documents, significantly reducing implementation complexity while accelerating adoption. The Deterministic AI Forms Auto-Populate Engine is applicable across a broad range of industries, including freight forwarding, international trade, customs brokerage, logistics, manufacturing, banking, insurance, healthcare administration, accounting, regulatory compliance, legal services, and SEC financial reporting. Any organization that processes large volumes of business documents can benefit from autonomous document processing, deterministic validation, and continuous electronic operation. The launch of the Deterministic AI Forms Auto-Populate Engine further expands Focus Universal's Deterministic AI technology portfolio, which includes enterprise solutions for SEC financial reporting, EDGAR filing preparation, XBRL generation, and intelligent document processing. "Our vision is simple," said Dr. Desheng Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Focus Universal Inc. "For decades, businesses have relied on employees to repeatedly transfer information from one document to another. We believe those repetitive office tasks should be performed electronically rather than manually. With our Deterministic AI Forms Auto-Populate Engine, users simply upload their business documents, and the software automatically understands the documents, validates the information, and generates the required business forms. We believe this technology has the potential to fundamentally transform document-intensive business operations across numerous industries." About Focus Universal:

Focus Universal Inc. is a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G. The company has developed five disruptive patented technology platforms with 26 patents and patents pending in various phases and eight trademarks pending in various phases to solve the major problems facing hardware and software design and production within the industry today. For maintenance cost control, the company has also omnibus patents encompassing these patents into patent family groups. These technologies combined to have the potential to reduce costs, product development timelines and energy usage while increasing range, speed, efficiency, and security. Focus Universal is a publicly listed company committed to innovation and long-term value creation through strategic investments and business development. Through its global subsidiaries, the Company continues to expand into high-growth markets while delivering sustainable business solutions to customers worldwide. Focus currently trades on the Nasdaq Markets. Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward looking statements include statements regarding the platform being designed to serve consumers and business partners across multiple international markets while supporting the growing demand for seamless global commerce; the Company strengthening its global competitiveness, diversifying its revenue streams, and creating lasting value for customers, business partners, and shareholders by expanding its presence in the international e-commerce sector; the new venture further enhancing the Company's international footprint and supporting its long-term strategic objectives; the business beginning to generate both revenue and income in the near term and the Company creating long-term value through innovation, global collaboration, operational excellence, and exceptional customer service Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to the Company's ability to derive the benefits from the partnership including its ability to generate near term revenue, diversify revenue streams, strengthen its global competitiveness; expand its international presence and create value for shareholders; market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its subsequent quarterly reports on Form10-Q filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and Focus Universal specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. For investor and media inquiries, please contact: Investor Relations

626-272-3883

ir@focusuniversal.com

News Source: Focus Universal Inc.





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