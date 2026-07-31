EQS-News: Focus Universal Inc.
/ Key word(s): Financial
New AI Platform Automatically Converts Raw Business Documents Into Completed Business Forms Without Coding or Conventional AI Model Training Rather Focused on Proprietary Human-Approved Deterministic Learning Model
MONTEREY PARK, CA - July 31, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) ("Focus" or the "Company"), Focus Universal, a provider of patented hardware and software technologies for IoT, 5G, and AI-driven SEC financial reporting software, today announced the launch of its Deterministic AI Forms Auto-Populate Engine, an enterprise document platform designed to transform repetitive manual document processing into fully autonomous electronic workflows.
This Engine enables organizations to upload raw business documents from multiple sources and automatically identify, extract, validate, correlate, and populate information across downstream business forms. Unlike conventional software that depends on predefined templates or workflow programming, the platform is designed to process diverse document types using embedded domain knowledge and deterministic business logic.
Organizations simply upload their business documents - including purchase orders, bills of lading, arrival notices, invoices, contracts, shipping documents, customs documentation, and other structured or semi-structured business records. The platform automatically recognizes document types, understands relationships among documents, validates information across multiple sources, and generates completed business forms such as commercial invoices, packing lists, certificates of origin, customs declarations, shipping instructions, export documentation, financial reports, contracts, and other operational documents.
Unlike probabilistic AI systems that generate responses based on statistical prediction, Focus Universal's Deterministic AI technology is designed to produce consistent, traceable, and repeatable results by applying deterministic business rules together with accumulated domain knowledge. The platform performs cross-document validation to identify inconsistencies, eliminate repetitive manual data entry, and maintain synchronization throughout the document workflow.
The platform also supports fully autonomous batch processing. Operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the platform transforms document processing from an activity limited by business hours into an always-on electronic operation capable of significantly increasing document throughput while reducing manual labor.
A distinguishing feature of the Engine is its human-approved deterministic learning model. During the initial implementation of a new workflow, the system automatically populate the desired output documents. Users review the results, verify their accuracy, and make any necessary corrections. Once approved, the validated workflow becomes the production standard in the process. The platform consistently applies the same approved deterministic rules to future document packages while expanding its knowledge base through additional human-approved workflows. This approach enables increasing intelligence without sacrificing consistency, traceability, or deterministic behavior.
The platform is designed for business users rather than programmers. No coding, scripting, workflow programming or AI model training is required. Organizations can deploy intelligent documents simply by uploading their business documents, significantly reducing implementation complexity while accelerating adoption.
The Deterministic AI Forms Auto-Populate Engine is applicable across a broad range of industries, including freight forwarding, international trade, customs brokerage, logistics, manufacturing, banking, insurance, healthcare administration, accounting, regulatory compliance, legal services, and SEC financial reporting. Any organization that processes large volumes of business documents can benefit from autonomous document processing, deterministic validation, and continuous electronic operation.
The launch of the Deterministic AI Forms Auto-Populate Engine further expands Focus Universal's Deterministic AI technology portfolio, which includes enterprise solutions for SEC financial reporting, EDGAR filing preparation, XBRL generation, and intelligent document processing.
"Our vision is simple," said Dr. Desheng Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Focus Universal Inc. "For decades, businesses have relied on employees to repeatedly transfer information from one document to another. We believe those repetitive office tasks should be performed electronically rather than manually. With our Deterministic AI Forms Auto-Populate Engine, users simply upload their business documents, and the software automatically understands the documents, validates the information, and generates the required business forms. We believe this technology has the potential to fundamentally transform document-intensive business operations across numerous industries."
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News Source: Focus Universal Inc.
31.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Focus Universal Inc.
|United States
|ISIN:
|US34417J2XXX
|EQS News ID:
|2375338
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2375338 31.07.2026 CET/CEST