Aimwell Partners: AimwellBio Continues Onboarding Healthcare Professionals to Its Verified Observer Network, Adds One-Click LinkedIn Signup

Aimwell Partners Inc. (OTC PINK:AIMN) is actively onboarding doctors, scientists, researchers, and capital professionals into AimwellBio Observer, a credentialed intelligence network where members read source-traced signals across biopharma. A new LinkedIn connect flow makes applying faster. Complimentary access is currently available for approved professionals. Credentialing required.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 29, 2026 / Aimwell Partners Inc. (OTC PINK:AIMN) today reaffirmed that AimwellBio Observer, the gated entry point to its professional health-intelligence network, remains in active onboarding and announced a streamlined LinkedIn signup that allows credentialed professionals to begin the application process in minutes.

Observer exists to bring medical and scientific professionals into an ecosystem where they can see the signals that explain what is actually moving across their field: source-traced developments drawn from PubMed, SEC EDGAR, ClinicalTrials.gov , and FDA events, each carrying its source, date, and confidence grade. In a discipline now saturated with fast, unverified AI-generated analysis, AimwellBio positions the network as the verification layer professionals can stand on.

Applying just got easier.

Professionals can now connect with LinkedIn to begin their Observer application, pulling their professional identity and institutional email directly rather than filling every field by hand. Manual entry remains available. Either path leads to the same credential review.

The flow is deliberately direct: connect or apply in roughly five minutes, receive a verification link at an institutional email, and AimwellBio reviews each application by hand. Most reviews are completed within 24 to 48 hours. Approved professionals receive Observer status through a magic-link login, with no password required, and their verified public profile activates once credential review is complete.

"We verify the professional once and maintain the integrity of the network through ongoing credential standards," the platform states. "Approved Observers currently receive complimentary access to Observer features, subject to future platform policies and terms."

Review by hand is intentional. The credential bar is what gives the network its legitimacy, and it is why every member is verified before becoming visible.

What approved Observers currently receive through complimentary Observer access

Approved Observers currently receive complimentary access to a growing set of professional tools and services. Feature availability, eligibility requirements, and access policies may evolve as the platform expands.

A verified public signal profile. A professional page that shows the indications and domains a member actively tracks, with a verified Observer badge, shareable on LinkedIn, in publications, and in email signatures.

Signal Lens. The ability to tag and follow the areas a member watches, from oncology and rare disease to FDA and regulatory, gene therapy, and AI in healthcare.

A curated intelligence signal feed. Source-traced, confidence-graded signals filtered by indication, with source, date, and confidence grade on every entry.

Professional presence. LinkedIn, ORCID, Google Scholar, and more, consolidated into one canonical profile.

A path into FHIN. At 90 days, eligible active Observers may be invited into the Federated Health Intelligence Network, the expert layer that challenges AI-generated science before it reaches decision-makers. Invitations are discretionary and are not guaranteed.

Certain surfaces, including portions of the signal feed, watchlists, and indication dossiers, continue to activate during member onboarding as the signal engine ships. AimwellBio labels these as "in activation" rather than presenting them as fully live, consistent with the verification discipline that defines the network.

Who qualifies

Observer credentialing accepts biopharma, biotech, pharmaceutical, and CRO professionals; academic researchers with institutional email and verifiable publication history; regulatory and health-authority professionals; medical professionals with an active clinical or research role; and investors or analysts with documented biopharma focus. Each category requires verification that can be independently confirmed.

Why it matters

AI made intelligence fast. It also made unsupported claims and stale guidance capable of moving into clinical, regulatory, board, and investor decisions before anyone challenges them. By bringing credentialed professionals into a verified ecosystem where they can read source-traced signals, AimwellBio is building the layer that sits between AI-generated intelligence and the decisions professionals sign their names to.

Approved professionals can apply for complimentary Observer access, including the new LinkedIn signup experience, at https://aimwellbio.com/observer .

Investor Relations

John Morgan

Chief Executive Officer

Aimwell Partners Inc.

Email: corporate@aimwellbio.com

Website: https://aimwellbio.com

About AimwellBio

AimwellBio is building a verified healthcare intelligence network designed to help healthcare professionals, researchers, and capital allocators navigate an increasingly complex information environment. Through credentialed participation, source-traced intelligence, and expert verification, the platform seeks to create greater trust and transparency in biopharma intelligence.

The Company may modify membership benefits, pricing, feature availability, onboarding procedures, or eligibility requirements at any time as the platform evolves and expands.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated platform features, onboarding timelines, future product activations, potential invitations to the Federated Health Intelligence Network, expected growth initiatives, and the anticipated benefits of AimwellBio's services. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Disclaimer

Observer membership, verification decisions, feature availability, and any benefits associated with participation in the AimwellBio ecosystem are subject to change, modification, suspension, or discontinuation at the Company's discretion and may vary based on platform development, regulatory considerations, and operational requirements. References to future features, onboarding timelines, or member benefits should not be construed as guarantees of future performance or availability.

SOURCE: Aimwell Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/aimwellbio-continues-onboarding-healthcare-professionals-to-its-1183771