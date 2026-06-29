Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2026) - Getty Copper Inc. (TSXV: GTC) ("Getty" or the "Company") announces that further to the Company's News Release dated June 22, 2026, and effective July 2, 2026, the Company will consolidate the common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") on the basis of five (5) pre-consolidation Shares for every one (1) post-consolidation Share (the "Consolidation"). The Company's name and stock symbol will remain unchanged following the Consolidation. The new CUSIP number will be 374271302 and the new ISIN will be CA3742713XXX for post Consolidation Shares.

The Company currently has 364,354,205 Shares issued and outstanding, and following the Consolidation, the Company will have approximately 72,870,841 Shares issued and outstanding.

No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. Any fractional shares resulting from the Consolidation will be rounded up or down to the nearest whole Share. The Company's outstanding incentive stock options, warrants, and any convertible securities will be adjusted on the same basis (5:1) to reflect the Consolidation in accordance with their respective terms with proportionate adjustments to be made to the exercise prices.

The Company's post Consolidation Shares are expected to begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on or about July 2, 2026.

Registered shareholders holding Shares through the direct registration system and beneficial shareholders holding shares through a broker, investment dealer, bank, trust company or other intermediary will generally have their positions adjusted automatically to reflect the Consolidation in accordance with the procedures of Computershare Investor Services Inc. or their intermediary, as applicable.

Letters of transmittal with respect to the Consolidation will be mailed to all registered shareholders of the Company. All registered shareholders holding share certificates of the Company will be required to send their respective certificates representing the pre-Consolidation Shares along with a properly executed letter of transmittal to the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc. (the "Transfer Agent"), in accordance with the instructions provided in the letter of transmittal. Additional copies of the letter of transmittal can be obtained through the Transfer Agent at 1-800-564-6253 or by e-mail to corporateactions@computershare.com. All shareholders who submit a duly completed letter of transmittal along with their respective pre-Consolidation Share certificate(s) to the Transfer Agent, will receive a post Consolidation Share certificate or Direct Registration Advice representing the post Consolidation Shares.

About Getty Copper Inc.

Getty Copper Inc. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the Highland Valley region of British Columbia, Canada. Its flagship, 82% owned Getty Project is located near Logan Lake and adjacent to Teck's Highland Valley Copper Mine and has potential to be a significant new source of copper and molybdenum in the district.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. These forward-looking statements or information relate to, among other things the effective date of the Consolidation.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual actions, events or results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the requirement for regulatory approvals; enhanced uncertainty in global financial markets as a result of the public health crises; unquantifiable risks related to government actions and interventions; stock market volatility; regulatory restrictions; and other related risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking information are based on management of the parties' reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on such management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303139

Source: Getty Copper Inc.