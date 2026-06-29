ROCHE BOBOIS: 2025 SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT REPORT

Paris, June 29, 2026



Roche Bobois SA announces that its 2025 Sustainable Development Report is now available on its financial website (Regulatory Information/Sustainability) and by clicking on the following link: Link to 2025 sustainable development report

About ROCHE BOBOIS SA

ROCHE BOBOIS SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 56 countries and has a network of 339 directly operated stores and franchises (at 31 December 2025) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies the French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (Joana Vasconcelos, Bruno Moinard, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Patrick Norguet, Kenzo Takada and Bina Baitel and Jiang Qiong Er,..) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2025 retail sales of €564 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €473 million and Cuir Center €91 million. Roche Bobois SA's consolidated revenue in 2025 amounted to €402.5 million.

For more information please visit www.finance-roche-bobois.com

CONTACT

Actus Finance - Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Investor relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72 / apetureaux@actus.fr

Actus Finance - Serena Boni

Media relations

Tel.: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92 / sboni@actus.fr

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98942-pr_roche-bobois_sustainable_dev_report_eng.pdf