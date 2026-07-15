ROCHE BOBOIS: MONTHLY NEWSLETTER - JUNE 2026

JUNE 2026

MONTHLY NEWSLETTER

Roche Bobois, the global leader in the high-end furniture market and the epitome of the French Art de Vivre, publishes its latest news every month.

LATEST NEWS

TRANSFER OF ROCHE BOBOIS REIMS (DIRECTLY-OPERATED)

Roche Bobois is continuing its policy of relocating its stores with the transfer of the Reims showroom, in Champagne. Now located in the new Open Park retail complex, a high-traffic commercial area, the 600-squaremetre showroom benefits from enhanced visibility and showcases the brand's iconic collections alongside its latest creations, in an exclusive setting designed according to Roche Bobois' latest brand concept.

OTHER NEWS

PENINSULA PARIS

The prestigious Peninsula Paris hotel chose Roche Bobois to design its spectacular rooftop terrace overlooking the French capital. For the summer season, Formentera outdoor sofas bring the "Golden Hour" rooftop to life with their luminous hues, in a setting offering exceptional views of the Eiffel Tower and the Sacré-Cœur.

About ROCHE BOBOIS SA

ROCHE BOBOIS SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 54 countries and has a network of 339 directly operated stores and franchises (at 31 December 2025) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies the French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (Joana Vasconcelos, Bruno Moinard, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Patrick Norguet, Kenzo Takada and Bina Baitel and Jiang Qiong Er,..) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2025 retail sales of €564 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €473 million and Cuir Center €91 million. Roche Bobois SA's consolidated revenue in 2025 amounted to €402.5 million.

For more information, please visit www.finance-roche-bobois.com

Actus Finance & Communication

Investor relations

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

apetureaux@actus.fr / +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72

Press relations

Serena BONI

sboni@actus.fr / +33 (0)6 19 37 55 31

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