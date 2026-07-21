ROCHE BOBOIS: H1 2026 REVENUE: EUR 188M (-8.9% AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES AND -7.2% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES)

Paris, July 21,2026

ROCHE BOBOIS SA (ISIN: FR0013344173 - Ticker: RBO), the global benchmark in high-end home furnishings and French Art de Vivre, today reports its revenue and retail sales for H1 2026.

As expected, revenue in Q2 followed a similar trend to Q1, against the backdrop of an uncertain global economic environment weighing on consumer spending. Roche Bobois SA closed the first half of 2026 with revenue of €187.9 million, down 8.9% at current exchange rates versus H1 2025 (-7.2% at constant exchange rates). The decline was seen across all geographic regions, except for Cuir Center, which delivered growth over the period (+6.5% compared with H1 2025).

In terms of retail sales, order intake from directly operated stores improved sequentially in Q2 compared with the beginning of the year, notably with a return to growth in the U.S./Canada region in U.S. dollars currency. As of the end of June 2026, retail sales from directly operated stores totaled €167.1 million (-8.8% at current exchange rates and -6.6% at constant exchange rates). Total business volume (all brands, including franchises) followed a similar trend, reaching €266.4 million at the end of June 2026 (-9.2% at current exchange rates and -7.4% at constant exchange rates).

At last, the order backlog[1] stood at €122.7 million as of June 30, 2026, unchanged from its level at year-end 2025 (compared with €133.1 million as of June 30, 2025).

Revenue

(unaudited - €m) 2025 2026 Change

at current exchange rates (%) Change

at constant exchange rates (%) Q1 95.2 87.1 -8.6% -5.6% Q2 111.0 100.8 -9.2% -8.8% H1 206.2 187.9 -8.9% -7.2%

Detailed information on revenue by region is available in the appendices.

Note that Roche Bobois communicates both revenue (stemming from effective deliveries by its directly operated stores and from royalties and commission fees) and retail sales (stemming from pre-tax order intake by the network of directly operated stores and franchises for its two brands). The retail sales of directly operated stores is used to measure business activity and to anticipate the revenue for the coming months.

H1 2026 REVENUE

Roche Bobois SA reported revenue of €187.9 million in H1 2026, down 8.9% at current exchange rates (-7.2% at constant exchange rates). Revenue by geographic region breakdown as follows:

France: Roche Bobois brand revenue totaled €54.0 million in H1 2026, down 6.7%, offset by the strong momentum at Cuir Center (+6.5%), which continues to demonstrate its resilience by gaining market share in a challenging environment, supported by the success of its collections and the strength of its communications strategy, which is unique within its market segment.

Roche Bobois brand revenue totaled €54.0 million in H1 2026, down 6.7%, offset by the strong momentum at Cuir Center (+6.5%), which continues to demonstrate its resilience by gaining market share in a challenging environment, supported by the success of its collections and the strength of its communications strategy, which is unique within its market segment. United States / Canada : Revenue amounted to €56.8 million in H1 2026, compared with €63.9 million in H1 2025, representing a decline of 11.1% at current exchange rates, significantly impacted by currency effects

(-5.5% at constant exchange rates).

: Revenue amounted to €56.8 million in H1 2026, compared with €63.9 million in H1 2025, representing a decline of 11.1% at current exchange rates, significantly impacted by currency effects (-5.5% at constant exchange rates). Europe (excluding France): Revenue totaled €43.4 million in the first half of 2026 (-15.4% at current exchange rates), with the decline remaining particularly pronounced in the United Kingdom, Germany and Spain.

Revenue totaled €43.4 million in the first half of 2026 (-15.4% at current exchange rates), with the decline remaining particularly pronounced in the United Kingdom, Germany and Spain. Overseas: The region delivered a stronger Q2 compared to Q1, finally posting €8.4 million in revenue in H1 2026 (compared with €9.3 million in H1 2025).

RETAIL SALES

In Q2 2026, retail sales (order intake) from directly operated stores totaled €69.9 million, down 6.1% at current exchange rates (-5.1% at constant exchange rates) compared with Q2 2025. This level of activity represents a clear sequential improvement compared with Q1 2026, which recorded a 10.6% decline.

In France, Cuir Center delivered a strong performance in Q2 2026 (+14.3% compared with Q2 2025), partially offsetting the double-digit decline recorded by Roche Bobois France in a still challenging market environment. Roche Bobois Europe followed a similar trend to Roche Bobois France.

The United States / Canada region posted growth of 1.6% in U.S. dollars in Q2 2026 compared with Q2 2025, and representing -1.3% in euros. This recovery in activity is noteworthy following a significantly weaker start to the year.

Lastly, China (from directly operated stores) recorded 14.6% growth in H1 2026 compared with the same period in 2025.

Overall, at the end of H1 2026, retail sales (order intake for both Roche Bobois and Cuir Center brands) from directly operated stores amounted to €167.1 million, compared with €183.1 million at the end of June 2025 (-8.8% at current exchange rates and -6.6% at constant exchange rates). Total retail sales (all brands, including franchises) reached €266.4 million as of the end of June 2026 (-9.2% at current exchange rates and -7.4% at constant exchange rates).

OUTLOOK

As of June 30, 2026, Roche Bobois SA's order backlog to be delivered[2] stood at €122.7 million, unchanged from December 31, 2025. It totaled €133.1 million as of June 30, 2025.

EBITDA in H1 2026 will be mechanically impacted by the decline in delivered revenue. However, this effect will be partially offset by the reimbursement of U.S. customs duties paid in 2025 and refunded in 2026, together with the benefits of cost-saving initiatives. The Group remains cautious regarding the remainder of the financial year and will continue to rely on the resilience of its business model to mitigate the potential impact of lower business volumes.

With respect to its network expansion, the Roche Bobois brand confirms the opening of a company-owned store in Luxembourg as well as a new location in Porto, Portugal. Meanwhile, Cuir Center completed the acquisition of its franchisee in Nantes, France. In parallel, during 2026 the Group has already relocated 2 directly operated Roche Bobois stores, in Reims, France and Atlanta, United States. Lastly, the Group continues to pursue its pace of opening five to ten franchise stores per year. During the first half, two Roche Bobois franchise stores were opened in Antalya, Turkey and Kunming, China.

At end of June 2026, Roche Bobois SA operated 336 stores as of June 30, 2026, including 261 Roche Bobois stores (126 directly operated and 135 franchises) and 75 Cuir Center stores (23 directly operated and 52 franchises)[3].

Next release: H1 2026 results on September 10, 2026 after trading

About ROCHE BOBOIS SA

ROCHE BOBOIS SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 54 countries and has a network of 336 directly operated stores and franchises (at 30 June 2026) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies the French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (Joana Vasconcelos, Bruno Moinard, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Patrick Norguet, Kenzo Takada and Bina Baitel and Jiang Qiong Er,..) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2024 retail sales of €589 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €499 million and Cuir Center €90 million. Roche Bobois SA's consolidated revenue in 2025 amounted to €02.5 million.

For more information please visit www.finance-roche-bobois.com

APPENDICES

Revenues per region and brand (unaudited - €m) H1

2025 H1

2026 Change at current exchange rates (%) Change at constant exchange rates (%) Roche Bobois France 57.9 54.0 -6.7% -6.7% Roche Bobois US/Canada 63.9 56.8 -11.1% -5.5% Roche Bobois Europe (excluding France) 51.2 43.4 -15.4% -15.6% Roche Bobois Other (overseas) 9.2 8.4 -8.9% -8.3% Cuir Center 22.0 23.5 +6.5% +6.5% Corporate 2.0 1.8 -7.2% -7.2% TOTAL 206.2 187.9 -8.9% -7.2%

Reconciliation table from retail sales to revenue

H1 2026 retail sales 266.4 Franchise retail sales -99.3 Logistics intermediary activity in China +2.3 Impact of the pace of orders and deliveries -2.6 Royalties +4.9 Other services +16.1 H1 2026 revenue 187.9

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements do not constitute guarantees regarding the future performance of Roche Bobois SA. This forward-looking information covers the future outlook, growth and commercial strategy of Roche Bobois SA and is based on the analysis of future result forecasts and estimates of amounts that cannot yet be determined. By nature, forward-looking information involves risks and uncertainties, as it relates to events and depends on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Roche Bobois SA draws your attention to the fact that forward-looking statements provide no guarantee of future performance and that its actual financial position, results and cash flow, as well as changes in the sector in which Roche Bobois operates, may differ significantly from those proposed or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this document. Moreover, even if Roche Bobois' financial position, results, cash flow and changes in the sector in which Roche Bobois SA operates were to be in accordance with the forward-looking information contained in this document, these results or changes may not be a reliable indicator of Roche Bobois SA's future results or developments. A description of events that could have a material adverse effect on the business, finances or results of Roche Bobois SA, or on its ability to achieve its objectives, is set out in the "Risk Factors" section of the Universal Registration Document.

GLOSSARY

Current EBITDA: earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation. It designates the Group's pre-tax profit before interest, depreciation and amortisation of fixed assets (but after depreciation of stocks and receivables), store opening costs, expenses for payments in shares, including the associated social charges.

[1] Order backlog for the Group's directly operated stores (all brands combined) yet to be delivered

[2] Order backlog for the Group's directly operated stores (all brands combined) yet to be delivered

[3] Net figure restated for closures over the period

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