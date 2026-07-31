ROCHE BOBOIS: APPOINTMENT OF ERIC AMOURDEDIEU AS CHAIRMAN OF THE EXECUTIVE BOARD

Paris, July 31, 2026

At its meeting held on July 30, 2026, the Supervisory Board terminated the mandates of Guillaume Demulier as member and Chairman of the Executive Board. The Supervisory Board thanks Guillaume Demulier for his significant contribution to the Group.

The Supervisory Board has appointed Eric Amourdedieu as CEO/Chairman of the Executive Board, effective immediately.

Eric Amourdedieu currently serves as Managing Director and member of the Executive Board of Roche Bobois SA. He joined the Group in 2001 after holding positions as Product Manager and subsequently Marketing Director, primarily within the L'Oréal Group. Eric Amourdedieu is a graduate of École Centrale Paris with an engineering degree and also holds a postgraduate degree (D.E.S.S.) in Management from Paris Dauphine University.

The Supervisory Board has also appointed Stéphanie Berson as Managing Director, effective immediately.

Stéphanie Berson serves as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Board of Roche Bobois SA. She joined the Group in 2016 after beginning her career at PwC, where she worked as an auditor for five years. She subsequently joined The Conran Shop, the British premium furniture retailer, as Chief Financial Officer.

The Supervisory Board has also decided to reduce the size of the Executive Board to three members: Eric Amourdedieu, Stéphanie Berson and Martin Gleize, who will continue to serve as a member of the Executive Board.

Jean-Eric Chouchan, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, commented:

"On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Guillaume Demulier, who, after successfully leading the Company's initial public offering, spent the past seven years as Chairman of the Executive Board, contributing to the Group's strong growth momentum and strengthening its fundamentals. We are grateful for his commitment and wish him every success in his future endeavors.

I am delighted to announce the appointment of Eric Amourdedieu as Chairman of the Executive Board of Roche Bobois.

Eric has an in-depth knowledge of the Group. He has played a key role in its development and performance. The Supervisory Board has full confidence in his ability to continue executing Roche Bobois' growth strategy, further strengthen its international presence, and create sustainable value for all stakeholders.

I am also pleased to announce the appointment of Stéphanie Berson as Managing Director and the continued commitment of Martin Gleize as a member of the Executive Board. This experienced, highly complementary leadership team, deeply committed to the values of Roche Bobois, is a major asset as the Group enters its next phase of development."

Eric Amourdedieu, newly appointed Chairman of the Executive Board, commented:

"I would like to sincerely thank the Supervisory Board for the confidence it has placed in me by appointing me Chairman of the Executive Board of Roche Bobois. I accept this responsibility with humility, pride and determination.

After many years with the Group, I have a deep appreciation of the strength of its heritage, the quality of its teams, and the unique identity of its brands. I look forward to continuing our work alongside Stéphanie Berson and Martin Gleize. Together with all of our employees, franchisees and partners around the world, we will continue to strengthen Roche Bobois' international presence, drive innovation and pursue the Group's development while remaining true to the values that have made Roche Bobois successful."

About ROCHE BOBOIS SA

ROCHE BOBOIS SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 54 countries and has a network of 336 directly operated stores and franchises (at 30 June 2026) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies the French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (Joana Vasconcelos, Bruno Moinard, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Patrick Norguet, Kenzo Takada and Bina Baitel and Jiang Qiong Er,..) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2024 retail sales of €589 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €499 million and Cuir Center €90 million. Roche Bobois SA's consolidated revenue in 2025 amounted to €402.5 million.

For more information please visit www.finance-roche-bobois.com

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