Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2026) - Versamet Royalties Corporation (NASDAQ: VMET) (TSX: VMET) ("Versamet" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all matters presented for approval at Versamet's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held today, as more particularly set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 19, 2026 (the "Circular"), have been approved.
These matters included:
- appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company until the next annual general meeting and authorising the board of directors to set their remuneration;
- electing directors of the Company for the ensuing year;
- approving a special resolution, the full text of which is set forth in the Circular, adopting certain amendments to the articles of the Company; and
- approving an ordinary resolution, the full text of which is set forth in the Circular, adopting certain amendments to the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan dated September 1, 2022.
A summary of the results is provided below:
|Appointment of Auditors
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|Number
|%
|Number
|%
|Appointment of Auditors
|77,640,798
|99.96
|27,801
|0.04
|Name of Nominee
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|Number
|%
|Number
|%
|Gregory Smith
|74,877,409
|98.67
|1,008,638
|1.33
|Daniel O'Flaherty
|75,870,352
|99.98
|15,695
|0.02
|Marcel de Groot
|74,823,696
|98.60
|1,062,351
|1.40
|Michael McDonald
|75,861,284
|99.97
|24,763
|0.03
|Elizabeth McGregor
|75,857,573
|99.96
|28,474
|0.04
|Mark Backens
|74,884,617
|98.68
|1,001,430
|1.32
|Juan Presa
|75,866,466
|99.97
|19,581
|0.03
|Amendments to the Articles
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|Number
|%
|Number
|%
|Amendments to the Articles of the Company
|70,808,527
|93.31
|5,077,520
|6.69
|Amendments to the Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|Number
|%
|Number
|%
|Amendments to the Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan
|70,758,760
|93.24
|5,127,287
|6.76
About Versamet Royalties Corporation
Versamet is rapidly growing to become a new mid-tier precious metals royalty & streaming company focused on creating long-term per share value for its shareholders through the acquisition of high-quality assets. Versamet's common shares trade on the NASDAQ and Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "VMET".
For more information about Versamet, including additional details on our royalties and streams, please visit our website at versamet.com.
General inquiries:
Craig Rollins, General Counsel
Email: info@versamet.com
Telephone: 778-945-3948
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303343
Source: Versamet Royalties Corporation