Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2026) - Versamet Royalties Corporation (NASDAQ: VMET) (TSX: VMET) ("Versamet" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all matters presented for approval at Versamet's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held today, as more particularly set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 19, 2026 (the "Circular"), have been approved.

These matters included:

appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company until the next annual general meeting and authorising the board of directors to set their remuneration;

electing directors of the Company for the ensuing year;

approving a special resolution, the full text of which is set forth in the Circular, adopting certain amendments to the articles of the Company; and

approving an ordinary resolution, the full text of which is set forth in the Circular, adopting certain amendments to the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan dated September 1, 2022.

A summary of the results is provided below:

Appointment of Auditors Votes For Votes Withheld Number % Number % Appointment of Auditors 77,640,798 99.96 27,801 0.04

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number % Number % Gregory Smith 74,877,409 98.67 1,008,638 1.33 Daniel O'Flaherty 75,870,352 99.98 15,695 0.02 Marcel de Groot 74,823,696 98.60 1,062,351 1.40 Michael McDonald 75,861,284 99.97 24,763 0.03 Elizabeth McGregor 75,857,573 99.96 28,474 0.04 Mark Backens 74,884,617 98.68 1,001,430 1.32 Juan Presa 75,866,466 99.97 19,581 0.03

Amendments to the Articles Votes For Votes Against Number % Number % Amendments to the Articles of the Company 70,808,527 93.31 5,077,520 6.69

Amendments to the Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan Votes For Votes Against Number % Number % Amendments to the Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan 70,758,760 93.24 5,127,287 6.76

About Versamet Royalties Corporation

Versamet is rapidly growing to become a new mid-tier precious metals royalty & streaming company focused on creating long-term per share value for its shareholders through the acquisition of high-quality assets. Versamet's common shares trade on the NASDAQ and Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "VMET".

For more information about Versamet, including additional details on our royalties and streams, please visit our website at versamet.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303343

Source: Versamet Royalties Corporation