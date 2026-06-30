Bridgeline Digital: Bridgeline Sees Increasing Industry Demand Through Faster Sales Cycles, Recently Closing AI Search Customer in Just 14 Days

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered product discovery and eCommerce solutions, announced today that a U.S.-based wholesale distributor of pet, farm and garden, and home products has selected HawkSearch to power product discovery within its BigCommerce ecommerce platform. The win highlights accelerating adoption of AI-driven search in complex B2B environments and continued momentum in Bridgeline's growing pipeline of distribution-focused ecommerce opportunities.

The organization operates a large-scale B2B ecommerce business supporting retailers and dealers with a catalog of approximately 25,500 products and variants, handling more than 450,000 monthly sessions and over 310,000 page views across its digital storefront.

The distributor progressed to signed agreement in just 14 days, setting a new record for sales velocity and underscoring strong demand for modern AI-powered product discovery. Bridgeline secured the win through a competitive evaluation process, demonstrating the strength of HawkSearch's out-of-the-box capabilities and ease of use.

AI-Powered Product Discovery for High-Scale B2B Catalogs

The customer manages a complex B2B catalog with requirements including product restrictions, customer-specific entitlements, and dynamic pricing structures across thousands of price lists. Their existing keyword-based search struggled to deliver relevant results and support merchandising and personalization needs.

Key challenges include:

Limited search relevancy for product and keyword queries

Inability to handle customer-specific entitlements and product restrictions

Lack of effective personalization and recommendations

Inconsistent Unit of Measure handling across product data

HawkSearch will address these challenges with advanced capabilities purpose-built for B2B commerce, including:

Relevance-driven search and keyword optimization

Entitlements-based product visibility and personalization

Dynamic merchandising and recommendation tools

Unit of Measure normalization for improved search accuracy

Advanced faceting and filtering for guided product discovery

Winning on Functionality, Speed, and Ease of Use

Despite entering the process later than competing vendors, Bridgeline differentiated quickly through its ability to showcase powerful functionality with minimal complexity. The strength of HawkSearch's out-of-the-box feature set and intuitive merchandising tools enabled rapid validation of value during the evaluation process.

This win highlights a growing trend among distributors seeking solutions that can deliver both advanced functionality and rapid time-to-value without the need for extensive customization or development.

"B2B distributors are under increasing pressure to deliver fast, accurate, and personalized product discovery experiences," said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "This win highlights not only the strength of HawkSearch's AI-powered capabilities, but also our ability to deliver value quickly and win in highly competitive environments."

About Bridgeline

Bridgeline helps companies accelerate online revenue by improving traffic, conversion rates, and average order value through AI-powered commerce technology. Its HawkSearch platform delivers advanced search, personalization, and merchandising capabilities for B2B and B2C enterprises across high-growth industries.

Learn more at: www.bridgeline.com and www.hawksearch.com

Contact:

Kelly Maltman

SVP, Marketing

press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bridgeline-sees-increasing-industry-demand-through-faster-sales-c-1184074