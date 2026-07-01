Aimwell Partners Inc. Publishes the Adversarial Validation Standard, v1, an Open Methodology Framework for Verifying AI-Generated Biopharma Intelligence

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2026 / Aimwell Partners Inc. (OTCID:AIMN) ("Aimwell" or the "Company"), the parent company of AimwellBio, today announced the publication of the Adversarial Validation Standard, v1, a versioned, open methodology framework designed to establish a transparent reference for decision integrity in AI-generated biopharmaceutical intelligence.

As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly embedded in regulatory, clinical, and strategic decision-making across the biopharmaceutical industry, one question has remained largely unanswered: by what published methodology are AI-generated intelligence outputs validated?

AimwellBio's Adversarial Validation Standard, v1 seeks to answer that question by introducing a transparent, versioned framework intended to help organizations better understand how AI-generated intelligence is sourced, interrogated, and validated before it informs critical decisions.

The Standard is available at www.aimwellbio.com/standard .

The Problem the Standard Was Built to Solve

Biopharma organizations are increasingly using AI-generated intelligence to inform regulatory strategy, competitive positioning, clinical trial planning, and capital allocation decisions. The financial and operational exposure attached to these decisions can routinely reach hundreds of millions of dollars.

Yet the industry has lacked a common reference for what "source-traced" intelligence means, how confidence scores should be constructed, where human review becomes mandatory, and how AI-generated conclusions should be validated before they influence critical decisions.

Without a transparent methodology, organizations can struggle to verify the information they rely upon, audit the chain between a signal and the decisions it informed, or explain their validation process to regulators, boards, auditors, or litigation teams.

"The organizations that can verify what is true will increasingly have an advantage over those that cannot," said John Morgan, CEO of AimwellBio. "Every major regulatory setback, program delay, or strategic misstep ultimately traces back to decisions made with incomplete or inaccurate information. The Standard exists because decision integrity matters."

What the Standard Contains

The Adversarial Validation Standard, v1 is an eight-section methodology reference covering:

Source-Trace Architecture and evidence-chain requirements;

The Four-Agent Audit framework;

Verdict construction and consensus logic;

Confidence scoring methodologies;

Hallucination containment protocols;

Documented adversarial failure modes and corrections;

Contributor credentialing and governance; and

Charter provisions and methodology revocation rights.

The Standard is not a marketing white paper. It is the operating methodology that underpins the Federated Health Intelligence Network (FHIN) and serves as the reference framework governing how intelligence is evaluated and published within the network.

Strategic Significance

The biopharma intelligence industry has historically focused on delivering data, research, and search capabilities. AimwellBio's approach places equal emphasis on the methodology used to validate intelligence before it is delivered.

The publication of the Adversarial Validation Standard introduces a new question for organizations evaluating AI-generated intelligence:

How was this intelligence validated, and can the methodology be examined?

"We believe the challenge surrounding AI-generated hallucinations is not simply a technology issue-it is a trust and accountability issue," Morgan said. "When unsupported claims influence important decisions, organizations can face significant financial, legal, and regulatory exposure. The Standard was designed to reduce that risk by making verification and source traceability central to the intelligence process."

Access and the FHIN Founding Cohort

The complete 60-page reference is available to members of the FHIN Founding Cohort, the first 100 Signal tier subscribers, and the first 100 Shield tier subscribers, each receiving acknowledgment in Version 1 as co-holders of the operating reference.

All Command, Enterprise, and Institutional subscribers receive full access to the Standard. An abridged public edition, approximately 25 pages in length and including open citation rights, is available to the broader industry.

The Founding Cohort retains a 90-day comment period on Version 2 drafts and formal authority to challenge published methodology claims under the governance provisions of the Standard.

Version 2 is currently in development.

Individual access to the AimwellBio platform begins at $229 per month. Observer-level access for credentialed professionals is available at no cost. Enterprise and institutional deployments are available by arrangement. Information regarding the Founding Cohort is available at www.aimwellbio.com/founding-cohort .

About Aimwell Partners Inc.

Aimwell Partners Inc. (OTC:AIMN) is the parent company of AimwellBio, a decision intelligence platform purpose-built for biopharmaceutical organizations. The Cortex engine continuously monitors regulatory, clinical, and competitive signal sources and synthesizes them into verified, source-traced intelligence outputs across the drug development and commercial lifecycle.

AimwellBio serves biopharma research and development leaders, regulatory affairs professionals, enterprise compliance teams, healthcare institutions, and life sciences investors who require decision-grade intelligence. Additional information is available at www.aimwellbio.com .

Media Contact

John Morgan, CEO

Aimwell Partners Inc.

corporate@aimwellbio.com

www.aimwellbio.com/press

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Aimwell Partners Inc. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

AimwellBio provides analytical and informational outputs to support organizational decision-making and does not constitute medical advice, regulatory guidance, investment recommendations, or legal counsel. All intelligence outputs should be reviewed by qualified professionals before action is taken.

SOURCE: Aimwell Partners

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