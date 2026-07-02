Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2026) - Restart Life Sciences Corp. (CSE: HEAL) (FSE: HN30) (OTC Pink: NMLSF) ("Restart Life" or the "Company") is pleased to report its preliminary, unaudited financial results for the month of June 2026 regarding its wholly owned subsidiary, Holy Crap Foods Inc., alongside an update on internal operational infrastructure and market expansion initiatives.

Following the acquisition of Holy Crap Foods Inc. on February 27, 2026, the Company has focused on integrating operations, improving channel efficiencies, and expanding distribution networks.

June 2026 Financial Results

Total Revenue: The Company generated $110,000 in revenue for June 2026 across its wholesale direct, 2-step distribution, and e-commerce channels.

The Company generated $110,000 in revenue for June 2026 across its wholesale direct, 2-step distribution, and e-commerce channels. Year-over-Year Comparison: This total represents a 64.2% increase compared to the $67,000 in revenue recorded in June 2025.

This total represents a 64.2% increase compared to the $67,000 in revenue recorded in June 2025. Amazon Canada Performance: Revenue from Amazon Canada sales for June 2026 was $14,800, representing a 92.2% increase compared to the $7,700 recorded in June 2025.

The Company's core revenue remains supported by its Canadian retail distribution network, which encompasses over 800 retail locations, alongside direct and 2-step commercial distribution streams.

Operational Infrastructure Updates

Management continues to fine-tune multiple facets of the business to optimize efficiency and support long-term administrative and commercial scalability. Current internal initiatives include:

CRM Modernization: The development and deployment of an updated Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform designed to enhance customer retention, increase sales, track data analytics, and streamline direct-to-consumer pipelines.

The development and deployment of an updated Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform designed to enhance customer retention, increase sales, track data analytics, and streamline direct-to-consumer pipelines. Digital Asset Optimization: The overhaul and updating of digital assets to improve user experience, conversion rates, and multi-channel sales.

Product Development and Market Expansion Outlook

The Company will be providing updates shortly regarding its upcoming milestones, which include:

The launch of new digital assets.

New product development pipelines and formats.

Additional multi-channel performance metrics.

Targeted market expansion strategies.

Management expects that the regional and international expansion initiatives currently being initiated will enhance the Company's current operational and financial projections. These expansions are designed to launch utilizing product marketing models similar to the initiatives successfully deployed in its baseline markets.

"The performance in June reflects the ongoing integration of Holy Crap Foods into our operational framework," said Steve Loutskou, Chief Executive Officer of Restart Life Sciences. "Beyond top-line metrics, our team is systematically fine-tuning our foundational business systems. The implementation of our new CRM platform, the refinement of our digital assets, and our upcoming product pipelines are key components of this process. We look forward to providing updates shortly on our expansion strategies, which we expect will enhance our current projections as we introduce our established marketing models into new markets."

(Amazon Variety Packs, Including the New Oatmeal Variety Pack)

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Restart Life Sciences thanks its shareholders for their continued support as it advances its strategy and builds out its distribution platform.

The financial data provided in this news release are preliminary, have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's independent auditors, and are subject to change and adjustment during the period-end financial review process.

About Restart Life Sciences Corp. Restart Life Science Corp. is a Canadian-based life sciences company listed on the CSE. For more information about Restart Life., please visit the Company's website at www.restartlife.co.



About Holy Crap Foods Inc. Holy Crap Foods Inc., a subsidiary of Restart Life Sciences Corp. (CSE: HEAL), is a premium "better-for-you" functional food brand specializing in organic, superseed-based breakfasts and oatmeals. Focused on gut health, clean digestion, and sustained energy, the brand utilizes high-quality, certified organic ingredients, including chia, hemp, and buckwheat, to deliver nutrient-dense, plant-based nutrition. Free from artificial additives, Holy Crap blends convenience with functional wellness for health-conscious consumers across North America. Learn more at holycrap.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Restart Life Sciences' actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "strategy," "expansion," "launch," "phased" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303708

Source: Restart Life Sciences Corp.