Every AI Intelligence Platform Asks the Market to Trust Its Numbers. Aimwell Partners Inc. Just Opened the Data

419 regulatory, clinical, and research signals are now publicly available at aimwellbio.com/signals-no login, no sales call, and no requirement to take the company's word for anything.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 6, 2026 / Aimwell Partners Inc. (OTC PINK:AIMN) - There is a test that very few AI intelligence companies can pass: show the data before the demo.

Most cannot.

The claims live in pitch decks. The metrics live in case studies that cannot be independently verified. The product sits behind an intake form, a sales sequence, or a non-disclosure agreement. The market is asked to trust first and verify later.

Aimwell Partners Inc. (OTC: AIMN), parent company of AimwellBio, has taken the opposite approach.

The company's public signal feed is now live at aimwellbio.com/signals, and it requires nothing to inspect-no login, no credentials, and no conversation with anyone.

What Is Visible Today

The public-tier feed currently displays 419 signals across four institutional source categories:

200 Phase II and Phase III clinical trial signals tracked from ClinicalTrials.gov and NIH registries on a scheduled refresh cycle.

69 FDA enforcement actions and recall alerts monitored from public U.S. Food and Drug Administration reporting.

150 peer-reviewed research signals indexed and scored from PubMed and NCBI biomedical literature.

European Medicines Agency safety alerts, CHMP opinions, and regulatory decisions monitored on a scheduled refresh cycle.

Every figure can be counted by anyone who opens the page.

That is the point.

"The intelligence industry has trained buyers to accept claims that cannot be checked," said John Morgan, CEO of AimwellBio. "We think that era is ending, and we would rather end it ourselves than have it ended for us. The public feed is not a marketing asset. It is a standing invitation: come count."

The Distinction That Matters

The public feed is the visible layer-not the platform itself.

AimwellBio's full architecture continuously indexes a substantially larger corpus of regulatory and scientific intelligence across 13 independent institutional source streams, with cross-validation applied to every intelligence output before delivery to subscribers.

Platform capacity figures and methodology information are published at aimwellbio.com/press.

The company intentionally distinguishes between the two.

The 419-signal public feed represents what the market can verify today. The broader platform corpus represents the intelligence environment available to subscribers.

AimwellBio labels each accordingly and states plainly that public figures are launch-tier directional metrics that evolve as the platform matures and are not audited performance claims.

In a category where impressive numbers often disappear under diligence, the company that labels its metrics honestly is making a statement about everything else it publishes.

"A biopharma executive evaluating intelligence vendors should ask one question first," Morgan added. "Can I see the signal layer before I sign anything? If the answer is no, that tells you what you need to know. Our answer is a URL."

Why This Matters Now

Organizations across biopharma are increasingly making regulatory, clinical, and capital decisions informed by AI-generated intelligence while public enforcement activity continues to increase and regulators remain focused on health claim compliance and disclosure standards.

The cost of acting on unverifiable intelligence is no longer theoretical. It can appear as recalls, delayed filings, consent decrees, compliance failures, and board-level exposure.

AimwellBio's response is structural: source-traced outputs, adversarial validation, confidence labeling, and now a public evidence layer that allows professionals to inspect the signal stream before committing to anything.

The feed will continue to refresh on a scheduled cycle.

The numbers will change.

The invitation will not.

Access

The public signal feed is available now at aimwellbio.com/signals.

Observer-level platform access remains available at no cost to credentialed professionals. Individual subscriptions begin at $229 per month. Enterprise and institutional deployment inquiries may be submitted at aimwellbio.com/request-access.

The company's Adversarial Validation Standard is publicly available at aimwellbio.com/standard.

About Aimwell Partners Inc.

Aimwell Partners Inc. (OTC: AIMN) is the parent company of AimwellBio, a decision intelligence platform purpose-built for biopharmaceutical organizations. The platform continuously monitors regulatory, clinical, and competitive developments across 13 institutional source streams and synthesizes them into verified, hallucination-contained intelligence outputs for R&D leaders, regulatory affairs professionals, compliance teams, and life sciences investors.

More information is available at www.aimwellbio.com.

Media Contact

John Morgan, CEO

Aimwell Partners Inc.

corporate@aimwellbio.com

www.aimwellbio.com/press

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied herein. Aimwell Partners Inc. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Signal counts referenced herein reflect the public-tier feed as of the date of publication and update on a scheduled refresh cycle. Platform capacity figures are directional launch-tier metrics and should not be interpreted as audited performance claims, realized client outcomes, or guarantees of future performance. AimwellBio provides analytical and informational outputs intended to support organizational decision-making and does not provide medical, legal, regulatory, or investment advice.

SOURCE: Aimwell Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/every-ai-intelligence-platform-asks-the-market-to-trust-its-numb-1186867