The Professionals Arrived First - Now Their Institutions are Following: Aimwell Partners Inc. Confirms Enterprise Interest Driven by Its Credentialed Observer Network

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / Aimwell Partners Inc. (OTCID:AIMN) - Technology adoption rarely begins with procurement. It begins with the professionals doing the work.

Analysts, regulatory affairs specialists, clinical researchers, and scientific leaders discover tools that improve their decisions long before their organizations adopt them at scale. Institutions tend to follow the people they trust.

Aimwell Partners Inc. (OTCID:AIMN), the parent company of AimwellBio, announced today that it is engaged in active enterprise-level discussions with multiple organizations that the company is not yet able to identify publicly. While those discussions remain confidential, the company believes the path that led to them is worth sharing.

A Different Path to Enterprise Adoption

AimwellBio launched its no-cost Observer tier with a simple premise: provide credentialed biopharma professionals with meaningful access to verified intelligence and allow the platform to demonstrate its value before a sales conversation ever begins.

That approach is beginning to generate enterprise interest.

As credentialed professionals have entered the Observer network, organizations employing those professionals have begun initiating discussions about broader institutional access. Individual adoption is preceding organizational adoption - a pattern commonly seen when new technologies gain traction inside specialized industries.

"We are not going to name organizations before they are ready to be named," said John Morgan, CEO of AimwellBio. "Confidentiality matters. What we can explain is why these conversations are occurring. When professionals begin relying on verified intelligence in their daily work, organizations naturally begin asking whether that capability should be available across the broader team."

Confirming Only What Can Be Confirmed

The company intentionally chose to disclose enterprise engagement without implying more than the current facts support.

The discussions are active.

They are enterprise-focused.

They remain confidential.

The company is making no representation regarding executed agreements, future revenue or the timing of any potential commercial relationships.

"There is always pressure to say more than you can prove," Morgan added. "We are choosing the opposite approach. We will confirm what is true, avoid what is speculative, and allow credibility to compound over time."

A Network Designed for Professional Adoption

Observer is more than a free access program. It serves as the entry point into the Federated Health Intelligence Network (FHIN), where credentialed professionals contribute to and benefit from a continuously improving body of verified intelligence.

As more qualified professionals participate, the network becomes increasingly valuable to those already using it through broader expertise, additional validation, and expanding institutional knowledge. When organizations later evaluate enterprise deployment, they are evaluating a platform their own professionals already understand and trust.

Access

Observer access is available at no cost for qualified credentialed biopharma professionals.

Individual practitioner subscriptions begin at $229 per month, while enterprise and institutional deployments are available through direct engagement with the company.

Additional information is available at aimwellbio.com.

About Aimwell Partners Inc.

Aimwell Partners Inc. (OTCID:AIMN) is the parent company of AimwellBio, a decision intelligence platform built for the biopharmaceutical industry. The platform continuously monitors regulatory, clinical, scientific, and competitive information across institutional source streams and synthesizes those inputs into verified, source-traceable intelligence for research organizations, regulatory affairs professionals, compliance teams, healthcare institutions, and life sciences investors. The Observer tier provides qualified professionals with no-cost access as the entry point into the Federated Health Intelligence Network.

Media Contact

John Morgan, CEO

Aimwell Partners Inc.

corporate@aimwellbio.com

aimwellbio.com/press

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding enterprise discussions, potential commercial relationships, network growth, product adoption, and future business opportunities. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. References to enterprise discussions describe confidential, non-binding conversations that may not result in executed agreements, revenue, or commercial deployments. Aimwell Partners Inc. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

AimwellBio provides analytical and informational outputs intended to support organizational decision-making. It does not provide medical, legal, regulatory, or investment advice.

SOURCE: Aimwell Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-professionals-arrived-first-now-their-institutions-are-follo-1188053