Karbon-X Project Inc.: Karbon-X Announces Strategic Partnership to Evaluate Kenya BioHub Initiative

Company to conduct feasibility assessment for integrated land restoration and renewable energy initiative as part of its strategy to expand its international climate project development pipeline.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQB:KARX) ("Karbon-X" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated climate solutions company delivering end-to-end services across global carbon markets and climate infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership with REGID International ("REGID") to jointly evaluate the Kenya BioHub Initiative, an integrated climate infrastructure program designed to restore degraded land, produce sustainable biomass, and support industrial decarbonization in Kenya.

The partnership reflects Karbon-X's disciplined approach to identifying, evaluating, and selectively advancing climate infrastructure opportunities with long-term development potential as part of its strategy to expand its international project development pipeline.

The Kenya BioHub Initiative is designed to restore degraded land through sustainable agroforestry while producing renewable biomass to support the displacement of fossil fuels used in industrial energy applications. The initiative also aims to improve soil health, strengthen energy security, create local employment opportunities, and support long-term environmental resilience.

Under the agreement, Karbon-X will evaluate the initiative's technical, commercial, financial, and regulatory viability, including identifying the most appropriate carbon certification, implementation, and commercialization pathway. Subject to a successful feasibility assessment, the initiative could advance toward development as a carbon project, and is expected to generate high-quality, high-integrity carbon credits capable of supporting long-term investment, strengthening the project's financial sustainability, delivering lasting benefits to local communities and stakeholders, and enabling the initiative's long-term development.

Through this partnership, Karbon-X will contribute its expertise in carbon markets, climate finance, project development, and commercialization while working alongside REGID to evaluate the initiative's long-term development potential.

"Our strategy is to engage with promising climate infrastructure opportunities early, where our technical expertise can have the greatest impact," said Chad Clovis, Chief Executive Officer of Karbon-X. "By conducting rigorous technical and commercial assessments, we can identify opportunities that align with our development standards while building a pipeline of high-quality climate project opportunities with the potential to create long-term value for both our partners and shareholders. The Kenya BioHub Initiative reflects the type of opportunity we are seeking to evaluate as we continue expanding our international project portfolio."

Daniel James Okoth, Managing Director of REGID International, added, "We selected Karbon-X for its strong understanding of vertically integrated climate models such as the Kenya BioHub Initiative and its proven expertise in developing and commercializing high-integrity climate projects across international carbon markets. The Kenya BioHub Initiative has the potential to deliver food security value chains through soil restoration, support conflict resolution in arid and semi-arid lands through livestock fodder provision, and generate significant climate and socioeconomic benefits. We believe this partnership brings the expertise and strategic approach needed to fully evaluate the project's potential. The feasibility assessment will also explore how carbon finance and blended finance approaches may support sustainable rural livelihoods, empower marginalized communities, and mobilize private capital for climate-resilient development. We look forward to working together throughout this important assessment."

The feasibility assessment will evaluate internationally recognized carbon certification pathways, commercial structures, financing opportunities, regulatory requirements, and project implementation alternatives while identifying key technical, commercial, and regulatory risks. The results will determine whether the initiative is suitable to progress into subsequent development phases under future definitive agreements between the parties.

The strategic partnership reflects Karbon-X's continued focus on identifying, evaluating, and advancing climate infrastructure opportunities through disciplined project selection and technical evaluation. If the Kenya BioHub Initiative is found to be technically and commercially viable, the parties may explore subsequent phases of project development under separate definitive agreements following completion of the feasibility assessment.

About REGID International

REGID International is a Kenya-based organization focused on developing sustainable infrastructure and environmental initiatives that support land restoration, renewable energy, climate resilience, and socioeconomic development across East Africa.

About Karbon-X Corp.

Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQB:KARX) is a vertically integrated climate solutions company delivering end-to-end services across compliance and voluntary carbon markets. From project origination and emissions quantification to verification support, credit issuance, and market distribution, Karbon-X provides trusted, transparent climate solutions to businesses and institutions globally.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to expectations related to Karbon-X Corp.'s financial performance, business strategy, growth plans, and market positioning. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Karbon-X Corp. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Media Contact

Emma Caputo

VP of Marketing

Karbon-X

ec@karbon-x.com

SOURCE: Karbon-X Project Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/karbon-x-announces-strategic-partnership-to-evaluate-kenya-biohub-initiative-1187656