

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Informa Plc (INF.L, INFMF.PK) Thursday announced the appointment of Tom Glocer as Chair-Elect, marking the completion of the company's chair succession process, which began at the start of 2026.



The global events company said that Glocer has served as Chief Executive of Reuters Group Plc and Thomson Reuters Corp for more than 10 years. He currently serves as Lead Independent Director at Morgan Stanley and Merck & Co., Inc., and is also a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee at Publicis Groupe SA.



As part of the planned transition, the company said that Glocer will join Informa's Board as a Non-Executive Director on October 1, 2026. He will assume the role of Non-Executive Chair in 2027, following a managed handover during the second half of 2026, Informa Plc added.



On the LSE, INF.L is up 0.28 percent on Thursday's trading at 885.70 pence.



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