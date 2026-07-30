

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Informa PLC (INF.L) reported first half statutory profit before tax of 232.0 million pounds compared to a loss of 254.2 million pounds, last year. Statutory diluted profit per share reached 10.4 pence compared to a loss of 5.9 pence. Adjusted operating profit declined 5.3% to 548.3 million pounds from 578.9 million pounds, year-over-year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share fell 10.7% to 26.6 pence from 29.8 pence.



First-half revenue was 2.06 billion pounds, up 1.4% from 2.04 billion pounds, in the same period of 2025. On an underlying basis, revenue growth reached 5.1%.



The Group said it is committed to full year Group Revenue and Earnings guidance.



Informa shares are trading at 930.80 pence on LSE, up 2.85%.



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