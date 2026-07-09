Bridgeline Digital: Bridgeline Expands Unilog Momentum with New AI Search Win in the DIY Retail Sector

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2026 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered product discovery and eCommerce solutions, announced today that a U.S.-based DIY hardware retailer has selected HawkSearch to power product discovery within its new Unilog storefront. The win highlights growing demand for AI-driven search in complex commerce environments and marks the fifth customer secured through Bridgeline's Unilog partnership.

The retailer came to Bridgeline seeking to improve search relevancy, increase catalog exposure, and bring newer AI features into the search experience. HawkSearch was selected to support those goals across a large catalog and content footprint, reflecting continued momentum for Bridgeline in both distribution-oriented and retail-oriented eCommerce opportunities.

AI-Powered Product Discovery for High-Scale DIY Commerce

The hardware retailer operates a large digital catalog in the DIY category and needed a stronger search experience capable of supporting both product discovery and search precision. The organization had been struggling with multiple challenges in search, including issues with SKU search, longer-tail text queries, and an overall experience that did not feel customer-ready. The retailer operates at significant scale with approximately 120,000 total records, 85,000 SKUs and 45,000 content records, along with substantial search and traffic activity.

To address those needs, the customer selected a HawkSearch deployment that includes keyword search, Smart Search, Smart Facets, Image Search, Visual Search, and Unified Search. These capabilities are intended to improve relevancy, streamline discovery, and create a more modern AI-driven search experience.

Built to Improve Relevancy at Scale

Key customer requirements included improved search relevancy, stronger catalog exposure, better SKU search performance, and more effective handling of plain-language and longer-tail queries. HawkSearch demonstrated fit for this environment through its combination of merchandising controls, AI-driven discovery tools, and support for complex product and content search scenarios.

"Organizations running large, highly customized commerce experiences need search solutions that go beyond basic keyword matching," said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "This win reflects both the growing demand for HawkSearch's AI-powered capabilities and the momentum we are building through our Unilog partnership as more customers look to modernize product discovery."

About Bridgeline

Bridgeline helps companies accelerate online revenue by improving traffic, conversion rates, and average order value through AI-powered commerce technology. Its HawkSearch platform delivers advanced search, personalization, and merchandising capabilities for B2B and B2C enterprises across high-growth industries.

Learn more at www.bridgeline.com and www.hawksearch.com .

Contact:

Kelly Maltman

SVP, Marketing

press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bridgeline-expands-unilog-momentum-with-new-ai-search-win-in-the-1188417