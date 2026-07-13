Aimwell Partners Inc. Enters Final Negotiations to Acquire Healthcare Intellectual Property Independently Valued at $10 Million

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 13, 2026 / Aimwell Partners Inc. (OTCID:AIMN) today announced that it has entered final-stage negotiations to acquire a portfolio of healthcare-related intellectual property that has been independently valued at approximately $10 million.

The intellectual property is expected to complement the Company's long-term strategy of acquiring and developing technology assets that can accelerate innovation across the healthcare ecosystem. While the parties continue to finalize definitive agreements, management believes the proposed acquisition represents a significant opportunity to expand Aimwell's portfolio with assets capable of supporting future commercial applications.

"Healthcare innovation is increasingly being driven by organizations that own and develop meaningful intellectual property," said John Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of Aimwell Partners Inc. "We believe this proposed acquisition aligns with our vision of building a portfolio of strategic healthcare assets that create long-term value for shareholders while supporting innovation throughout the healthcare industry."

The Company cautions that the transaction remains subject to the execution of definitive agreements, satisfactory completion of due diligence, and other customary closing conditions. There can be no assurance that the acquisition will be completed on the terms currently contemplated, or at all.

Upon execution of definitive agreements, Aimwell Partners intends to provide additional details regarding the acquired intellectual property, its strategic significance, and the Company's commercialization plans, as appropriate.

Investor Relations

John Morgan

Aimwell Partners Inc.

Email: corporate@aimwellbio.com

About Aimwell Partners Inc.

Aimwell Partners Inc. (OTC: AIMN) is building the infrastructure for verified healthcare intelligence. Through its technology platforms and strategic acquisitions, the Company is focused on developing data, software, and intellectual property that improve how healthcare professionals, researchers, investors, and organizations evaluate information, make decisions, and create value across the healthcare ecosystem.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed acquisition, the execution of definitive agreements, anticipated closing, the value of the intellectual property, expected strategic benefits, commercialization opportunities, future operations, and shareholder value. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, without limitation, the inability to complete negotiations, failure to execute definitive agreements, failure to satisfy closing conditions, adverse due diligence findings, regulatory considerations, financing availability, market conditions, and other risks described in the Company's public filings. Aimwell Partners Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Aimwell Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/aimwell-partners-inc.-otc-aimn-enters-final-negotiations-to-acqu-1190196