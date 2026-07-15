Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2026) - North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR) (OTCQB: NHAWF) (FSE: 9TB) ("North Arrow" or the "Company") today reports assay results from Rotation 2 reverse circulation ("RC") drilling at Targets AE and AF and the discovery of an exposed gold-bearing zone in the hanging wall of Target AE, as part of the Company's US$2.3 million 2026 exploration program at the Kraaipan Gold Project ("Kraaipan") in southern Botswana. Drilling confirmed wide zones of gold mineralization in altered banded iron formation ("BIF") that are continuous along the drill-tested strike at both targets - 260 m at AE and 450 m at AF - with highlight intercepts including 27m @ 1.11 g/t Au at AE and 9m @ 4.04 g/t Au at AF, detailed below. The Kraaipan Project is a significantly underexplored, gold-endowed system masked by shallow Kalahari sand cover that represents the direct northern extension of the Archean greenstone terrane hosting Harmony Gold's multi-million-ounce Kalgold Mine, 40 km to the south.

Key Highlights

Rotation 2 RC drilling results overview (Targets AE and AF) - results demonstrate and confirm the strike continuity of gold mineralization within thick domains of altered BIF and ferruginous chert at both Target AE and AF. Anomalous gold mineralisation was intersected in 21 of 22 completed RC holes. Mineralization is open along strike and at depth at both targets, the presence of mineralised hanging wall and footwall zones to the main targets is observed at both AE and AF.

Gold mineralization confirmed along 260 m of strike at Target AE - bedrock gold intercepts were returned in all 8 RC holes (479 m) spaced along the 260 m strike length interpreted from previous surface sampling. Higher grade intervals (e.g. KR26-040, 1.71 g/t Au over 12 m within a wider 27 m @ 1.11 g/t Au from 27 to 54 m) in each RC hole occur in thick zones of altered and gold mineralised ferruginous chert and altered BIF. Six of the eight holes returned wide intervals (13 to 35 m) grading greater than 0.5 g/t Au. In addition, mapping and sampling has identified a new Au-bearing zone (one surface grab sample of seven collected returned a high value of 6.7 g/t Au), with a currently mapped strike extent of 200m situated 15-20 m in the hanging wall of the AE target, this zone has not been drill tested.

Gold Mineralization confirmed along 450 m of strike length at Target AF - bedrock gold intercepts were returned in 13 of 14 RC holes (719 m). Drilling occurred in 4 grids spaced along the interpreted 460 m of strike length. Higher grade intervals are present within thicker sections of altered BIF with anomalous gold. The southern grid returned significant intercepts of 9 m @ 4.04 g/t Au from 11-20 m (KR26-021), including 3 m @ 7.21 g/t Au (16-19 m).

CEO Commentary

Eira Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of North Arrow, stated:

"Rotation 2 drilling has confirmed what our surface work suggested: Targets AE and AF host wide, continuous zones of gold mineralization in altered banded iron formation. At Target AE, all eight holes returned bedrock gold along 260 metres of strike, including 27 m of 1.11 g/t gold with 12 m of 1.71 g/t gold in hole KR26-040, while at Target AF the southern grid returned 9 m of 4.04 g/t gold and drilling confirmed the mineralized trend over 450 m. The presence of wide zones of alteration with anomalous gold, and of high-grade intercepts associated with quartz veining, sulphidation and silicification of the BIF, is particularly encouraging and importantly, appears analogous to the style of BIF-hosted mineralization mined at Harmony Gold's multi-million-ounce Kalgold operation, 40 km to the south. Add to this, the discovery of a new, as yet undrilled, gold-bearing zone in the hanging wall at AE - where surface sampling returned up to 6.7 g/t gold - and these results underscore how consistently this underexplored belt is delivering new targets. With Rotation 3 regional drilling now underway and interpretation of Rotations 1 and 2 feeding follow-up drill planning, we continue to advance Kraaipan on a steady cadence along this highly prospective 60-kilometre-long greenstone belt."

Rotation 2 Drilling - Target AE

Drilling was completed between April 30th and May 4th 2026 and comprised 8 angled RC holes totaling 479 m along the interpreted 250 m SSW-NNE strike of Target AE. Holes were drilled at a 280° azimuth and 60° dip. Refer to Table 3 and Figure 1 for RC hole locations and summary. Table 1 provides a summary of assay data for Target AE.



Figure 1: Kraaipan Gold Project -Target AE 2026 RC drillhole locations with select intercepts. Refer to Table 1 for additional results.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3881/305225_a327f8a9a4ab6b77_002full.jpg

Drilling intercepted altered BIF and ferruginous chert in each hole, with higher grade gold intercepts hosted in wider zones of altered and mineralised BIF and chert. Gold is associated with silicification, and hematite alteration, quartz veining and weathered sulphides, similar to surface observations from the target area. The footwall is defined by variable foliated mafic rocks that are locally intercalated with ferruginous chert and the deformed contact can be mineralised. The estimated true thickness, based on surface exposures and drilling is variable between 10 and 15 m. Reported intercepts are drilled widths; true widths are estimated at 50-75% of the drilled interval. The target remains open along strike in both directions and at depth.

Select Target AE RC Highlights:

KR26-040: 27 m @ 1.11 g/t Au from 27-54 m depth, including 12 m @ 1.71 g/t Au (42-54 m) with 2 m @ 7.59 g/t Au (42-44 m)

KR26-038: 19 m @ 0.97 g/t Au from 18-27 m depth, including 6 m @ 1.46 g/t Au (18-24 m)

KR26-036: 26 m @ 0.59 g/t Au from 1-27 m depth, including 6 m @ 1.36 g/t Au (2-8 m)

KR26-042: 27 m @ 0.57 g/t Au from 21-48 m depth, including 9 m @ 0.83 g/t Au (39-48 m)

KR26-043: 35 m @ 0.57 g/t Au from 16-51 m depth, including 7 m @ 1.22 g/t Au (32-39 m)

KR26-041: 13 m @ 0.78 g/t Au from 18-31 m depth

In addition, mapping and sampling has identified a new Au-bearing zone (one surface grab sample of seven collected, returned a high value of 6.7 g/t Au), with a currently mapped strike extent of 200 m situated 15-20 m in the hanging wall of the AE target. This zone has not been drill-tested. The zone is comprised of variably deformed quartz veins with silicified selvages and minor relict sulphide hosted in BIF. The eastern portion of the zone is obscured by cover. Grab samples are selective by nature and reported values are not necessarily representative of mineralization across the zone.

Table 1: Target AE Summary of Significant Assays

Hole ID Target From To Length (m) Au g/t KR26-036 AE 1 27 26 0.59

including 2 8 6 1.36

with 6 7 1 4.73

including 17 20 3 1.4 KR26-037 AE 9 29 20 0.35

including 15 18 3 0.66

including 24 29 5 0.55 KR26-038 AE 18 37 19 0.97

including 18 24 6 1.46

including 29 37 8 1.09 KR26-039 AE 18 34 16 0.44

including 18 22 4 1.26 KR26-040 AE 27 54 27 1.11

including 27 36 9 0.88

including 42 54 12 1.71

with 42 43 1 13.9 KR26-041 AE 18 31 13 0.78

including 24 25 1 4.62

including 29 31 2 1.6

and 50 52 2 2.36 KR26-042 AE 21 48 27 0.57

including 21 25 4 0.82

including 35 36 1 2.51

including 39 48 9 0.83 KR26-043 AE 16 51 35 0.57

including 16 18 2 2.64

including 32 39 7 1.22

Note: Samples > 4 g/t Au listed as discrete intervals

Rotation 2 Drilling - Target AF

Drilling was completed between April 14th and April 29th and comprised 14 completed angled RC holes totaling 719 m within 4 grids spaced along the interpreted 450 m of strike length at AF. RC holes at Grids 1 and 4 were drilled at an azimuth of 270° whereas the Grid 2 and 3 holes were drilled at an azimuth of 250°. Refer to Table 3 and Figure 2 for RC hole locations and summary. Table 2 provides a summary of assay data for Target AF.

Grid 1

At Grid 1, located at the south end of the target area, three holes (KR26-021,022,023) returned shallow intersections of gold in altered ferruginous chert and BIF. Each hole terminated in foliated mafics and phyllites. This mineralised zone sub-crops at Grid 1 and was exposed while preparing the drill pads. An undercut hole (KR26-035) intersected a different stratigraphic package of foliated and more massive mafic rocks under thick cover and did not intersect mineralization as was expected with an easterly dip. Further drilling is required to constrain the structure and orientation of mineralization in this area. The mineralised zone occurs approximately 70 m to the west of the zones targeted at Grids 2 to 4 and may represent a target in a different stratigraphic location than encountered at Grids 2 to 4.





Figure 2: Kraaipan Gold Project -Target AF 2026 RC drillhole locations with select intercepts listed. Refer to

Table 2 for additional assay results.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3881/305225_northfig2.jpg

Select AF Grid 1 Drill Highlights

KR26-021: 9 m @ 4.04 g/t Au from 11-20 m depth, including 3 m @ 7.21 g/t Au (16-19m)

KR26-022: 9 m @ 2.46 g/t Au from 10-19 m depth

Grid 2

Drilling at Grid 2 comprised a total of 2 holes drilled along section. KR26-024 and KR26-025 returned narrow intersections of gold in altered BIF. KR26-024, drilled to the west of KR26-025 appears to have been drilled in the footwall of the targeted BIF.

Grid 3

Grid 3 drilling comprised 4 holes drilled in a line covering approximately 75 m of strike in an area of anomalous surface samples. KR26-026, 027, 028, 029 each intersected variable thicknesses of altered BIF with evidence of quartz veining with relict sulphides that align with the altered BIF observed in KR26-025 located on Grid 2 approximately 25 m to the south.

Select AF Grid 3 Drill Highlights

KR26-026: 19 m @ 0.51 g/t Au from 8-27 m depth, including 9 m @ 0.78 g/t Au (8-17 m)

KR26-029: 5 m @ 1.72 g/t Au from 13-18 m depth

Grid 4

Grid 4 drilling comprised 4 holes to test approximately 60 m of strike length on the north end of Target AF, as currently defined. Each hole intersected relatively narrow intersections of gold mineralisation in altered BIF with footwall rock comprised of foliated mafics and phyllite. Deeper intersections in KR26-033 and KR26-030 may represent the down-dip extension of the mineralised zone in KR26-032. Drilling at Grid 4 is interpreted to align with the zones intersected in Grid 2 and 3 demonstrating strike continuity.

Select AF Grid 4 Drill Highlights

KR26-030: 10 m @ 0.46 g/t Au from 38-48 m depth

KR26-032: 2 m @ 1.5 g/t Au from 18-20 m depth

KR26-033: 4 m @ 1.08 g/t Au from 54-58 m depth

Table 2: Target AF Summary of Significant Assays

Hole ID Target Grid From To Length (m) Au g/t KR26-021 AF 1 11 20 9 4.04

including

11 14 3 4.5

including

16 19 3 7.21

with

17 18 1 10.3 KR26-022 AF 1 10 19 9 2.46

including

10 13 3 6.1

with

11 12 1 8.42 KR26-023 AF 1 6 9 3 0.75 KR26-035 AF 1 no significant assays





KR26-024 AF 2 23 24 1 1.41 KR26-025 AF 2 6 13 7 0.41

and

28 41 13 0.33

including

36 37 1 1.8 KR26-026 AF 3 8 27 19 0.51

including

8 17 9 0.78

with

12 16 4 1.37

including

23 24 1 1.02 KR26-027 AF 3 10 12 2 0.54 KR26-028 AF 3 1 3 2 1.4

and

11 16 5 0.39 KR26-29 AF 3 13 18 5 1.72





13 14 1 4.58 KR26-030 AF 4 16 17 1 1.34

and

38 48 10 0.46

including

46 48 2 1.3 KR26-032 AF 4 18 20 2 1.5 KR26-033 AF 4 54 58 4 1.08 KR26-034 AF 4 43 48 5 1.05

including

43 44 1 3.5 Note: Samples > 4 g/t Au listed as discrete intervals



Table 3: Rotation 2 RC Drillhole Detail Including Locations and Bedrock Descriptions (view larger image HERE)

Hole ID Target Easting (UTM35S) Northing (UTM 35S) Elevation (masl) Azimuth Dip Overburden (m) Length (m) Geology KR26-021 AF 306991 7164017 1221 270 60 2 49 ferruginous chert with quartz veining, weathered sulphide pits; foliated mafic; phyllite KR26-022 AF 306987 7164037 1221 270 60 2 49 ferruginous chert with quartz veining, weathered sulphide pits; foliated mafics KR26-023 AF 306985 7164057 1222 270 60 5 49 ferruginous chert with quartz veining, weathered sulphide pits; foliated mafics; phyllite KR26-024 AF 307031 7164123 1227 250 60 7 58 phyllite; BIF; foliated mafics KR26-025 AF 307055 7164134 1230 250 60 5 58 BIF with quartz veining, weathered sulphide pits; foliated mafics KR26-026 AF 307039 7164208 1230 250 60 2 45 BIF; phyllite; foliated mafics KR26-027 AF 307035 7164230 1229 250 60 4 49 BIF with quartz veining; phyllite KR26-028 AF 307027 7164251 1229 250 60 1 40 BIF with quartz veining, weathered sulphide pits; phyllite foliated mafics KR26-029 AF 307026 7164281 1230 250 60 3 46 BIF, BIF with quartz veining; phyllite; foliated mafics KR26-030 AF 307023 7164380 1231 270 60 0.5 49 BIF with quartz veining, weathered sulphide pits; foliated mafics KR26-031 AF abandoned 270 60 n/a 10

KR26-032 AF 307004 7164420 1231 270 60 4 60 BIF, BIF with quartz veining, weathered sulphide pits; phyllite; foliated mafics KR26-033 AF 307028 7164428 1232 270 60 4 60 BIF; phyllite; foliated mafics; BIF with sulphide pits KR26-034 AF 307037 7164397 1232 270 60 5 58 BIF; BIF with quartz veining KR26-035 AF 307004 7164039 1221 270 60 15 49 foliated mafics; massive mafics KR26-036 AE 307458 7166456 1223 280 60 2 58 ferruginous chert with quartz veining, weathered sulphide pits; phyllite; foliated mafics KR26-037 AE 307463 7166515 1223 280 60 0 58 BIF,ferruginous chert with quartz veining, weathered sulphide pits, foliated mafics KR26-038 AE 307469 7166554 1223 280 60 6 58 BIF; ferruginous chert with quartz veining, weathered sulphide pits; foliated mafics KR26-039 AE 307474 7166588 1223 280 60 2 55 BIF; ferruginous chert with quartz veining KR26-040 AE 307482 7166612 1223 280 60 0 64 BIF; ferruginous chert with quartz veining, weathered sulphide pits; foliated mafics KR26-041 AE 307480 7166633 1223 280 60 0 58 BIF; ferruginous chert with quartz veining, weathered sulphide pits; foliated mafics KR26-042 AE 307481 7166652 1222 280 60 0 64 BIF; ferruginous chert with quartz veining, weathered sulphide pits; foliated mafics KR26-043 AE 307482 7166674 1222 280 60 0 64 BIF; ferruginous chert with quartz veining; foliated mafics

Summary

Encouraging results were returned from both Targets AE and AF, confirming wide zones of gold mineralisation in altered BIF along drill-tested strike lengths of 260 m at Target AE and 450 m at Target AF. Mineralisation remains open along strike and at depth at both targets. At Target AE high grade gold intercepts occur within wider domains of altered BIF and ferruginous chert with quartz veining which are persistent along the drill-tested 250 m strike length. Higher grade intervals (e.g. KR26-040, 1.71 g/t Au over 12 m within a wider 27 m @ 1.11 g/t Au from 27 to 54 m) were returned in each hole, with the target open along strike and at depth. Drilling at Target AF demonstrated the presence of high-grade zones in the southern portion of the Target area and wide zones of anomalous gold associated with higher grade Au mineralisation in altered BIF in the Grid 3 at Target AF. Individual RC composite chip samples returned gold values of up to 10.3 g/t Au (KR26-021 10.3 g/t Au from 17-18 m) and 13.9 g/t Au (KR26-040 13.9 g/t Au from 42-43 m) indicating that previously reported high value surface samples are supported in the RC drilling. All reported intercepts are drilled widths; true widths are estimated at 50-75% of the drilled interval.

Next Steps

Rotation 3 drilling will consist of vertical RC drilling targeting new regional opportunities under Kalahari cover identified through geophysical and structural interpretation. Shallow holes are planned to test the base of the Kalahari cover and the upper 5-10 m of bedrock. This rotation will be undertaken in two stages, with an initial 3-week program that commenced in mid-June, followed by a second program tentatively planned to start in mid-July. An update will be provided in the near term.

Surface prospecting and soil sampling is underway, and focused on areas north of Target AE, infill between Target A and Target AF, and a soil grid south of Target A. Surface prospecting has been completed and soil sampling will be undertaken during Q3.

R2 and R1 drill interpretation is underway and will evaluate the strike and downdip opportunities at Target A, AE, and AF. Focus will be on developing areas for additional RC and potential core drilling to better understand the structural setting, fault offsets, and the relationships between veining, alteration and gold mineralization. Additional inputs from surface sampling and mapping will be incorporated into the assessment.

Rotation 4 drill planning will build on the results of the ongoing interpretations and compilation of all results to date.

About the Kraaipan Gold Project

The Kraaipan Project comprises approximately 724 km² of mineral concessions covering the entire ~60 km northern extension of the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt, a highly prospective Archean greenstone terrain straddling the Botswana-South Africa border. Over 80% of the northern portion of the belt is covered by Kalahari sands, which have seen limited past exploration. The South African portion of the belt hosts numerous mineral occurrences including Harmony Gold's Kalgold mine, a multi-million-ounce, BIF-hosted gold operation located 40 km to the south that has been in continuous production for over 30 years.

North Arrow can earn up to 80% interest in the Kraaipan Project from Rockman Resources through a First Option to earn 60% by investing US$5 million over 3 years (US$1 million firm commitment achieved), and a Second Option, at Rockman's election, to earn an additional 20% upon completion of a Preliminary Economic Assessment. North Arrow's partner Rockman Resources - through its operator Mineral Services - leverages over 25 years of operational experience in Botswana, together with proprietary technologies including high-resolution UAV magnetics, mobile RC and core-drilling platforms optimized for Kalahari conditions, and in-house sample preparation.

Sampling, Laboratory Analyses and QA/QC

RC and surface rock samples collected in the field were driven to Mineral Services' facility in Gaborone to be sorted and prioritized for assay. Samples were allocated unique random sample numbers, sealed and shipped to ALS's laboratory in Johannesburg, South Africa using industry-standard chain-of-custody protocols. Following an initial coarse crush (CRU-21), the entire sample is then pulverized (PUL-21) to better than 85% passing a 75-micron screen prior to geochemical analysis. All samples are analyzed for gold by fire assay with an ICP-AES finish, method code Au-ICP22 (50-gram sample). Samples returning gold values over 10 ppm are subjected to ore-grade check assays using fire assay and a gravimetric finish using method code Au-GRA22 (50-gram sample). Samples are also subjected to lithium borate fusion and acid digestion for whole-rock analysis of major and trace elements by ICP-AES (major elements) and ICP-MS (trace elements); method codes ME-ICP06 and ME-MS81, respectively. In addition, a suite of base metals and other trace elements not included in the ME-MS81 method are analysed by ICP-AES on four-acid digestions (method code ME-4ACD81).

QA/QC protocols include ALS's own internal quality assurance controls as well as Rockman's field controls, including the insertion of duplicates and certified reference materials (CRM), each at a rate of roughly one per 20 samples. QA/QC data are evaluated on receipt for failures, and appropriate action is taken if results for duplicates, CRMs and blanks fall outside allowed tolerances.

About North Arrow Minerals

North Arrow Minerals is a Vancouver-based exploration company focused on evaluating the Kraaipan Gold Project. Management and advisors bring significant global exploration and mining experience. North Arrow's exploration programs are conducted under the direction of Dr. John Armstrong, Ph.D., P.Geo. (NWT/NU), President and Chief Operating Officer of North Arrow and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Dr. Armstrong has reviewed and approves the contents of this press release.

North Arrow Minerals Inc.

/s/ "Eira Thomas"

Eira Thomas, Chief Executive Officer

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accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" including but not limited to statements with respect to North Arrow's plans, the estimation of a mineral resource and the success of exploration activities. Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not restricted to, the amount of geological data available, the uncertain reliability of drilling results and geophysical and geological data and the interpretation thereof, and the need for adequate financing for future exploration and development efforts. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility

for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: North Arrow Minerals Inc.