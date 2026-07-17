Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 17.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Von einer Mine zu drei: Wie Goldgroup die Geschichte still und leise verändert hat
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 896516 | ISIN: GB0003452173 | Ticker-Symbol: FGR
Tradegate
15.07.26 | 09:30
2,120 Euro
-0,93 % -0,020
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1002,14013:00
2,1002,12012:58
PR Newswire
17.07.2026 11:30 Uhr
182 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 17

FirstGroup plc

17 July 2026

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Grant of options under the FirstGroup Save as You Earn ("SAYE") Share Plan

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that today it has granted a total of 8,269,221 options to 2,441 employees under its SAYE share plan. The SAYE share plan is an all employee scheme and the savings contracts will commence on 1 September 2026 and subject to completing the savings plan the options will be normally be exercisable for six months from 1 September 2029.

The following options over ordinary shares were granted to the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities who are all dirctors of the company:

Director

Number of options

Graham Sutherland (Chief Executive Officer)

9,863

Ryan Mangold (Chief Financial Officer)

9,863

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Enquiries:

David Blizzard, General Counsel and Company Secretary

Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0)20 7291 0505

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Graham Sutherland

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

FirstGroup plc

b)

LEI

549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each

GB0003452173

b)

Nature of the transaction

(1) Grant of options at £1.55 under the SAYE Share plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

9,863

d)

Aggregated Information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

9,863

Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

17 July 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

Grant of share options occurred outside a trading venue

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Ryan Mangold

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

FirstGroup plc

b)

LEI

549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each

GB0003452173

b)

Nature of the transaction

(1) Grant of options at £1.55 under the SAYE Share plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

9,863

d)

Aggregated Information

- Aggregated volume

- Price



9,863

Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

17 July 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

Grant of share options occurred outside a trading venue

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.