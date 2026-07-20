Das Instrument GIH US38068T1051 GOLD RES CORP. DL-,001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.07.2026The instrument GIH US38068T1051 GOLD RES CORP. DL-,001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 20.07.2026Das Instrument O7D CA03967C2076 ARCTIC FOX LITHIUM NEW EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.07.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.07.2026The instrument O7D CA03967C2076 ARCTIC FOX LITHIUM NEW EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.07.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 21.07.2026Das Instrument I4F US8618961085 STONEX GROUP INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.07.2026The instrument I4F US8618961085 STONEX GROUP INC. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 20.07.2026Das Instrument X84 AU0000305815 BRAZ.RARE EARTHS LTD.O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.07.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.07.2026The instrument X84 AU0000305815 BRAZ.RARE EARTHS LTD.O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.07.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 21.07.2026Das Instrument WIJ US9706461053 WILLIS LEASE FIN. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.07.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.07.2026The instrument WIJ US9706461053 WILLIS LEASE FIN. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.07.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 21.07.2026Das Instrument 83B KYG8875G1029 3SBIO INC. DL -,00001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.07.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.07.2026The instrument 83B KYG8875G1029 3SBIO INC. DL -,00001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.07.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 21.07.2026Das Instrument 1JL GB00BD9G2S12 GATES IND.CORP PLC DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.07.2026The instrument 1JL GB00BD9G2S12 GATES IND.CORP PLC DL-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 20.07.2026