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WKN: A3E2HF | ISIN: AU0000305815 | Ticker-Symbol: X84
Tradegate
22.07.26 | 11:39
2,360 Euro
+8,26 % +0,180
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
BRAZILIAN RARE EARTHS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRAZILIAN RARE EARTHS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1802,28016:38
2,2802,36015:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.07.2026 14:36 Uhr
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Brazilian Rare Earths & Alurion Resources Demerger - Australian IPO Offer Update

Not an offer of securities.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The securities referred to in this announcement have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable US state securities laws.

SYDNEY, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazilian Rare Earths Limited (ASX: BRE / OTCQX: BRELY) ('BRE') announces that its subsidiary Alurion Resources Limited, an Australian company (Alurion), has accepted applications for 47,619,048 new fully paid ordinary shares at an offer price of A$1.05 per share, representing gross proceeds of approximately A$50 million, under its Australian initial public offering (Australian IPO Offer) and to be listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.

Proceeds from the Australian IPO Offer will be used to fund the continued development of Alurion's Amargosa Bauxite-Gallium Project.

The outcome follows approval of the demerger of the Amargosa Bauxite-Gallium Project into Alurion by BRE shareholders, with 99.94% of votes cast in favour at the General Meeting held on 10 July 2026.

Admission of Alurion to the Official List of the ASX is expected on 30 July 2026, with trading on a normal settlement basis expected to commence on 3 August 2026 under the ASX code "ALU", subject to ASX approval and satisfaction of admission conditions.

Contacts

Bernardo Da Veiga, Managing Director and CEO

investors@brazilianrareearths.com
www.brazilianrareearths.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.