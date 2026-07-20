Swedish heating technology manufacturer Nibe has introduced the S2060 series, a range of variable-capacity air-to-water heat pumps for residential and small commercial applications. The new line expands the company's lower-output portfolio with two inverter-controlled monoblock outdoor units - the S2060-6 and S2060-10. Both models use natural refrigerant propane (R290) and are designed for buildings with heating loads of up to 7 kW and 10 kW, respectively. The systems are intended for new construction projects as well as the replacement of fossil fuel-based heating systems. "Leading-edge inverter ...

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