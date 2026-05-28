

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Nibe Industrier AB (NIBEB.SW) Thursday announced an agreement to acquire the business of Italian Beltrami Felice S.r.l. as a going concern through an asset purchase transaction. The financial aspects of the deal were not revealed.



As per the agreement, the Beltrami family will remain involved and will hold 40 percent of the ownership interest in the italian Nibe acquiring entity till 2028.



Beltrami will become part of Business Area Nibe element and will be consolidated with Nibe industries by July 1, 2026.



Beltrami is a manufacturer of heating solutions for commercial coffee machines with highly robotized and automatized production. The company employs 50 people.



The acquisition of Beltrami is expected to strengthen Nibe's position in the commercial coffee machine market and adds additional technological capabilities, products and solutions.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News