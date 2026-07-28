The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 28.07.2026
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 28.07.2026
Aktien
1 PLBEST000010 BEST S.A.
2 IT0005720500 First Point S.p.A.
3 AU0000358137 Connected Minerals Ltd.
4 AU0000395626 Janus Electric Holdings Ltd.
5 DE000A42D2N5 HELIOS SOLAR AG
6 CA05335P7039 Auxly Cannabis Group Inc.
7 DE000BGAG0J3 Bio-Gate AG
8 KYG2287A1590 Zeta Network Group
Anleihen
1 DE000DP9AXXX DZ BANK AG
2 XS3443185XXX State of Kuwait
3 XS3443187XXX State of Kuwait
4 XS3443185XXX State of Kuwait
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 28.07.2026
Aktien
1 PLBEST000010 BEST S.A.
2 IT0005720500 First Point S.p.A.
3 AU0000358137 Connected Minerals Ltd.
4 AU0000395626 Janus Electric Holdings Ltd.
5 DE000A42D2N5 HELIOS SOLAR AG
6 CA05335P7039 Auxly Cannabis Group Inc.
7 DE000BGAG0J3 Bio-Gate AG
8 KYG2287A1590 Zeta Network Group
Anleihen
1 DE000DP9AXXX DZ BANK AG
2 XS3443185XXX State of Kuwait
3 XS3443187XXX State of Kuwait
4 XS3443185XXX State of Kuwait
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