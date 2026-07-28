The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 28.07.2026Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 28.07.2026Aktien1 PLBEST000010 BEST S.A.2 IT0005720500 First Point S.p.A.3 AU0000358137 Connected Minerals Ltd.4 AU0000395626 Janus Electric Holdings Ltd.5 DE000A42D2N5 HELIOS SOLAR AG6 CA05335P7039 Auxly Cannabis Group Inc.7 DE000BGAG0J3 Bio-Gate AG8 KYG2287A1590 Zeta Network GroupAnleihen1 DE000DP9AXXX DZ BANK AG2 XS3443185XXX State of Kuwait3 XS3443187XXX State of Kuwait4 XS3443185XXX State of Kuwait