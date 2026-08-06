

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Tenaris SA (TS) released earnings for second quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $477.137 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $531.323 million, or $0.99 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 3.9% to $2.966 billion from $3.085 billion last year.



Tenaris SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $477.137 Mln. vs. $531.323 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.95 vs. $0.99 last year. -Revenue: $2.966 Bln vs. $3.085 Bln last year.



Earnings is per ADS



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News