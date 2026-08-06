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WKN: A3EWCS | ISIN: LU2598331598 | Ticker-Symbol: TW10
Tradegate
05.08.26 | 20:37
25,020 Euro
-0,40 % -0,100
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
Italien 40
EURONEXT-100
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TENARIS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TENARIS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,63024,94005.08.
24,51024,91005.08.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TENARIS
TENARIS SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TENARIS SA25,020-0,40 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.