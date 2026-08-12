

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - TOPPAN Holdings Inc. (TPX.F) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY21.674 billion, or JPY76.89 per share. This compares with JPY9.370 billion, or JPY32.41 per share, last year.



Excluding items, TOPPAN Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of JPY25.719 billion or JPY91.24 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 15.0% to JPY457.318 billion from JPY397.561 billion last year.



TOPPAN Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY21.674 Bln. vs. JPY9.370 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY76.89 vs. JPY32.41 last year. -Revenue: JPY457.318 Bln vs. JPY397.561 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 270.82 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.925 T



All EPS are Basic



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