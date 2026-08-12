

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - TOPPAN Holdings Inc. (TPX.F, 7911.T), a Japanese printing company, on Wednesday reaffirmed its annual outlook. For the 12-month period to March 31, 2027, TOPPAN still anticipates net income of JPY 55 billion, or JPY 198.57 per basic share, with adjusted profit of JPY 75 billion, on net sales of JPY 1.925 trillion.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026, the company had recorded net profit of JPY 64.801 billion, or JPY 227.07 per basic share, with adjusted profit of JPY 71.274 billion, on net sales of JPY 1.805 trillion.



TOPPAN still aims to pay a total annual dividend of JPY 58 per share, unchanged from last year's JPY 58 per share.



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