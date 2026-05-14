

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toppan Holdings Inc. (TPX.F, 7911.T), a Japanese printing company, said on Thursday that it expects a decline in net income for the full year, despite a rise in sales.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2027, the company expects a net income of JPY 55 billion, down 15.1% from last year. Net income per basic share is anticipated to be at JPY 198.57. The company projects adjusted earnings of JPY 75 billion for the year, up 5.2% from the previous year.



Toppan expects an annual operating profit of JPY 80 billion, up 19.2% from last year. The company anticipates sales of JPY 1.925 trillion, up 6.6% from the previous year.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2027, the company expects to pay a total dividend of JPY 58 per share, unchanged from the previous year's JPY 58 per share.



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