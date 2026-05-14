

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - TOPPAN Holdings Inc. (TPX.F) revealed earnings for full year that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY64.801 billion, or JPY227.07 per share. This compares with JPY90.144 billion, or JPY298.62 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.0% to JPY1.805 trillion from JPY1.719 trillion last year.



TOPPAN Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY64.801 Bln. vs. JPY90.144 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY227.07 vs. JPY298.62 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.805 Tn vs. JPY1.719 Tn last year.



For the full year, the company posted an adjusted profit of JPY 71.274 billion as against the previous year's JPY 67.288 billion.



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