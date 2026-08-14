

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and Valneva SE (VALN) said Friday that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has validated their Marketing Authorization Application for PF-07307405, a Lyme disease vaccine candidate, allowing the regulator to begin its assessment.



The application is supported by efficacy of more than 70% in the Phase 3 VALOR trial, which evaluated whether PF-07307405 could prevent Lyme disease in individuals aged five years and older. The vaccine was well tolerated, with no safety concerns identified during the trial.



Valneva shares rose nearly 13% in after-hours trading after closing at $5.65 on Thursday, while Pfizer shares gained 1.86% to close at $26.80.



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