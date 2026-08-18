Medical Care Technologies Inc.: MDCE Introduces a Higher Standard for Strain Integrity, Potency Verification and Agricultural Quality Control with StrainScan Pro

Proprietary AI Vision Platform Supports Product Authenticity in Cannabis Retail While Enabling Early Pest Detection, Crop Health Monitoring and Farm-to-Plate Freshness Tracking

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) today highlighted the strategic potential of its StrainScan Pro platform as a proprietary AI vision solution designed to introduce a higher standard for visual quality verification across regulated retail and large-scale agriculture.

StrainScan Pro is designed to deliver rapid, on-device visual analysis that supports strain consistency, potency-related visual indicators, and quality verification for licensed operators. At the same time, the same core computer-vision architecture is positioned to address critical agricultural needs, including early detection of pests, crop illness, and visual anomalies that can signal bacterial or quality issues - challenges that have gained heightened industry attention following recent agricultural outbreaks.

The platform further supports freshness and quality tracking concepts from field to final destination, offering enterprise operators a portable tool that can be deployed on iPad Air devices across farms, packing facilities, distribution points, and retail environments.

"We believe StrainScan Pro can help introduce a higher standard for visual integrity and quality control," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "Whether the goal is maintaining strain and quality standards in regulated retail or detecting threats to crop health early in the field, the technology is built to deliver consistent, scalable visual intelligence. Our focus is on giving operators a practical tool that protects value from the source to the end user."

Medical Care Technologies is a technology company. It develops and commercializes AI vision software and does not cultivate, process, distribute, or sell cannabis or any plant products.

The U.S. cannabis retail sector and the multi-trillion-dollar global agriculture market both face ongoing demands for greater consistency, traceability, and early-risk detection. StrainScan Pro is being positioned to meet those demands through a single proprietary platform.

Investors and industry participants can explore the platform at: https://strainscanpro.com

Medical Care Technologies continues to advance its AI vision capabilities across high-value verticals while generating revenue through its operating subsidiaries.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. Visit: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information: Medical Care Technologies Inc. 1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204 Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750 Email: marshall@medicalcaretechnologies.com Websites: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com | https://strainscanpro.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/mdce-introduces-a-higher-standard-for-strain-integrity-potency-verifi-1208678