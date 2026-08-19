Medical Care Technologies Inc.: MDCE's StrainScan Pro Targets Early Pest and Crop Illness Detection in Multi-Trillion-Dollar Agriculture Sector

Proprietary AI Vision Platform Designed to Identify Visual Anomalies Linked to Pests, Crop Stress and Quality Threats at the Field Level

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) today highlighted the agricultural defense capabilities of its StrainScan Pro platform, positioning the proprietary AI vision software as a practical tool for early detection of pests, crop illness, and visual quality threats across the multi-trillion-dollar global agriculture sector.

Recent agricultural outbreaks have underscored the growing need for faster, more consistent methods of identifying problems before they spread. StrainScan Pro is designed to support that need through rapid, on-device visual analysis capable of flagging anomalies associated with pest pressure, crop stress, and quality degradation - directly in the field or at packing and handling points.

The platform is optimized for deployment on iPad Air devices, giving growers, packers, and agricultural operators a portable enterprise solution that does not require fixed industrial infrastructure. This mobility allows visual checks to occur where they matter most: at the source.

"Early detection is one of the most valuable advantages an agricultural operation can have," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "StrainScan Pro is built to help operators identify visual warning signs of pests and crop illness sooner, supporting better decisions and protecting value across the production cycle. We are focused on delivering a practical AI vision tool that works in real-world field conditions."

Medical Care Technologies is a technology company. It develops and commercializes AI vision software and does not cultivate, process, distribute, or sell cannabis or any plant products.

With global agricultural production valued in the multi-trillion-dollar range, the demand for scalable visual intelligence tools continues to rise. StrainScan Pro is being advanced as a flexible platform that can support both regulated retail quality verification and large-scale agricultural monitoring through a single proprietary system.

Investors and industry participants can explore the agricultural applications of the platform at: https://strainscanpro.com/industries/agriculture

Medical Care Technologies continues to advance its AI vision capabilities across high-value verticals while generating revenue through its operating subsidiaries.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. Visit: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information: Medical Care Technologies Inc. 1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204 Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750 Email: marshall@medicalcaretechnologies.com Websites: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com | https://strainscanpro.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/mdces-strainscan-pro-targets-early-pest-and-crop-illness-detection-in-1208680