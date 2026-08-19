Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 19.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
NurExone Biologic! Massiver Turnaround - jetzt die Rallye?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YDR2 | ISIN: US5845071076 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
19.08.2026 15:26 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Medical Care Technologies Inc.: MDCE's StrainScan Pro Targets Early Pest and Crop Illness Detection in Multi-Trillion-Dollar Agriculture Sector

Proprietary AI Vision Platform Designed to Identify Visual Anomalies Linked to Pests, Crop Stress and Quality Threats at the Field Level

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) today highlighted the agricultural defense capabilities of its StrainScan Pro platform, positioning the proprietary AI vision software as a practical tool for early detection of pests, crop illness, and visual quality threats across the multi-trillion-dollar global agriculture sector.

Recent agricultural outbreaks have underscored the growing need for faster, more consistent methods of identifying problems before they spread. StrainScan Pro is designed to support that need through rapid, on-device visual analysis capable of flagging anomalies associated with pest pressure, crop stress, and quality degradation - directly in the field or at packing and handling points.

The platform is optimized for deployment on iPad Air devices, giving growers, packers, and agricultural operators a portable enterprise solution that does not require fixed industrial infrastructure. This mobility allows visual checks to occur where they matter most: at the source.

"Early detection is one of the most valuable advantages an agricultural operation can have," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "StrainScan Pro is built to help operators identify visual warning signs of pests and crop illness sooner, supporting better decisions and protecting value across the production cycle. We are focused on delivering a practical AI vision tool that works in real-world field conditions."

Medical Care Technologies is a technology company. It develops and commercializes AI vision software and does not cultivate, process, distribute, or sell cannabis or any plant products.

With global agricultural production valued in the multi-trillion-dollar range, the demand for scalable visual intelligence tools continues to rise. StrainScan Pro is being advanced as a flexible platform that can support both regulated retail quality verification and large-scale agricultural monitoring through a single proprietary system.

Investors and industry participants can explore the agricultural applications of the platform at: https://strainscanpro.com/industries/agriculture

Medical Care Technologies continues to advance its AI vision capabilities across high-value verticals while generating revenue through its operating subsidiaries.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. Visit: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information: Medical Care Technologies Inc. 1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204 Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750 Email: marshall@medicalcaretechnologies.com Websites: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com | https://strainscanpro.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/mdces-strainscan-pro-targets-early-pest-and-crop-illness-detection-in-1208680

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.